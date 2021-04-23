SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: David faces Goliaths over pipeline

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington as a storm rolls in. On one side of an upcoming Supreme Court case over a proposed natural gas pipeline in New Jersey are two lawyers with more than 250 arguments between them. On the other is Jeremy Feigenbaum, a lawyer for New Jersey who will be making his first Supreme Court appearance.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — On one side of an upcoming Supreme Court case over a proposed natural gas pipeline in New Jersey are two lawyers with more than 250 arguments between them. On the other is Jeremy Feigenbaum, a lawyer for New Jersey who will be making his first Supreme Court appearance.

It may be the greatest numerical mismatch in the history of the high court — a David argues with Goliaths story (although this David comes with millions of dollars a year in earnings potential).

Justice Department lawyer Edwin Kneedler will be making his 148th argument. Kneedler, 75, had around 30 Supreme Court arguments under his belt by the time Feigenbaum, 32, was born.

Paul Clement, 54, the former top Supreme Court lawyer for the Bush administration, will be arguing his 106th case.

They are asking the Supreme Court to rule that private gas companies' use of the federal government's power of eminent domain to acquire property extends to parcels owned by a state.

Feigenbaum, a native of New Jersey and the State Solicitor, persuaded a three-judge appellate panel to rule that states could not be compelled to give up their land. At issue is a roughly 120-mile pipeline that would run from northeastern Pennsylvania to central New Jersey.

Although it's his first time arguing, Feigenbaum is familiar to the court. He worked for a year as a law clerk to Justice Elena Kagan in 2015-16.

Co-workers from that year described him as an outstanding lawyer whose age belies his legal wisdom. “Jeremy has sort of risen as quickly as one possibly can in the legal bar. You can't work with Jeremy and not recognize that he is exceptionally talented. ... He's one of the most creative and persuasive advocates I know, both in writing and orally. I think that's how he became one of the youngest state solicitors in the country,” said Yaira Dubin, a former Kagan law clerk who first met Feigenbaum at Harvard Law School.

Thomas Fu shared an office with Feigenbaum at the Supreme Court, where they talked about high court cases virtually nonstop for a year. “I think Jeremy will be right up with them in terms of quality,” Fu said.

Clement filed the Supreme Court appeal that the justices are hearing, via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. He and Feigenbaum overlapped briefly at the Kirkland and Ellis law firm. “Jeremy is a terrific lawyer, and I was happy to play a small part in getting him his first Supreme Court argument,” Clement said in an email.

___

On rare occasions, determining who will argue a case can come down to flipping a coin, or fishing a name out of a bowl.

That's how the court's clerk resolved an impasse over who would represent the position of 17 Native American tribes Monday in a case about coronavirus relief money.

Sixteen tribes were being represented by lawyer Riyaz Kanji, a former Supreme Court law clerk who last year won a major Indian Country case before the court. The other choice was Jeffrey S. Rasmussen, who represents the Ute Indian Tribe and would be making his first argument. Each side wanted its lawyer to argue. Rasmussen asked that each group get equal time. The court's answer: no. Last Friday, the court gave the parties two final hours to work things out themselves.

They failed.

So with less than three days until argument, the court's clerk got the parties on the phone. He told them he would put the name of each tribe on a slip of paper, put the slips in a bowl and pull one out. The lawyer that represented that tribe would argue. Against the odds, the tribe's name on the paper that got pulled: the Ute. Rasmussen got his first argument.

Details were confirmed by participants in the process. Indianz.com first reported on the disagreement over who would argue.

But in another case being argued this month, a lawyer willingly passed up his first chance to step to the virtual lectern and address the justices.

American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Witold J. Walczak had been scheduled to make his first Supreme Court argument next Wednesday on behalf of a high school student who was suspended from cheerleading activities for a profane Instagram post she made outside of school.

After some reflection, Walczak stepped aside in favor of David Cole, the ACLU national legal director who has argued several cases.

“I’m a trial lawyer with some successful circuit work. This case is too important to risk a novice Supreme Court oralist,” Walczak said in an email. “After I overcame my ego, it was an easy decision.“

___

Seven cases remain to be argued in April and May, but could the justices be suffering from remote argument fatigue?

After spending more than two and a half hours on the phone Wednesday hearing two cases, Chief Justice John Roberts was ready to hang up. “Thank you counsel. The case is submitted,” Roberts said, using the words he does to end every case.

Trouble was, Roberts had forgotten to give one of the lawyers arguing in a patent case the customary opportunity to say a last few words.

It wasn’t the only time this week that the justices seemed ready to wrap things up early. The court has spent more than a year hearing arguments by phone because of the pandemic.

During arguments Tuesday, the three most junior justices at one point passed on their opportunities to ask questions.

“I have no questions at this time,” Justice Neil Gorsuch said.

“No additional questions,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

“None from me either,” concluded Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

That meant arguments in that case lasted just 48 minutes, well below the allotted hour.

The following day, Roberts quickly corrected his mistake. “Oh. No? What? Oh, I’m sorry, Mr. Hochman, you have rebuttal. ... Excuse me,” he said, giving lawyer Robert Hochman the chance to wrap up.

“Thank you, counsel,” Roberts said when Hochman was done. “Now the case is submitted.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jessie Mei Li Is the Fantasy Hero You’ve Been Waiting For

    The star of Netflix’s next big blockbuster talks audition mishaps, on-set snacks, and what it means to enter Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse.

  • Global COVID cases top 144 million as India breaks U.S.’s daily case record

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 has climbed above 144 million, as India remained the world's hotspot with daily cases rising to a world record of nearly 315,000, and as new cases in the U.S. climbed back above 60,000.

  • Declaring racism a public health crisis brings more attention to solving long-ignored racial gaps in health

    Medical workers hold signs during a rally in Central Park in New York City by White Coats for Black Lives after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Maria Khrenova/TASS via Getty ImagesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined hundreds of cities and counties across the country in declaring racism a public health threat. On April 8, 2021, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky called racism an epidemic that affects “the entire health of our nation.” Declaring racism a public health threat will create a sharper strategic and operational focus on understanding and combating racism. Walensky said the CDC will invest more in communities of color and will work to create more diversity within the CDC. The agency will create a portal on the CDC site called “Racism and Health” to help provide resources and to educate people. As a professor and founding dean of the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University, I agree drawing attention to the racial gaps in health care is an important step in addressing them. Many other countries now surpass the U.S. in the quality of their health care. Thomas Barwick via Getty Images Bringing up the rear Acknowledging racism as a public health threat allows for the creation of workforce training programs in public health, medicine, nursing and other fields. It also may require all health-related professional training programs to include structural racism identification and implied bias and anti-racism strategies within the curriculum. This will put a sharper focus on the measurement of the factors that influence racism. Designating racism as a public health emergency can create institutional focus on actions taken to address this long-overlooked issue. The U.S. pays more per capita for health care than any other industrialized nation in the world, but look at the health statistics and you’ll see the U.S. brings up the rear. Canada, Japan, Malta, New Zealand, Singapore and Switzerland do better. Among the industrialized countries, the U.S.‘s health system is currently ranked 37th in the world. The reality is that health is a result of many factors. The most striking one has nothing to do with intelligence, diet or job status. Instead, it’s a person’s ZIP code. Where someone lives is the greatest predictor of health and life expectancy. A person’s ZIP code is also a good predictor of their race and ethnicity. Those things too have a major impact on how long someone lives and, maybe even more importantly, how well. I live in Indiana. Here, a baby born today in a southern urban neighborhood will live 14 years less than another baby born in the northern suburbs, less than 20 miles away. How a nation protects the health of its children tells you an enormous amount about that society. In the U.S., our infant mortality – babies who die before their first birthday – is among the highest in the world, with the highest rates in the Midwestern and Southern states. And across the board, infant mortality affects Black communities at a rate higher than other races. In the U.S., race is a significant factor in health. Ariel Skelley via Getty Images Higher risks across the board If you are an African American mother in Indiana, your baby is three times more likely to die before its first birthday. Being born Black also means you’re twice as likely to suffer from high blood pressure and have a stroke. Black Americans are also more than five times as likely to serve prison time and will earn substantially less money than their white neighbors. And people of color are up to 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19. Where you live, how much you earn, your access to transportation and your ability to shop at a supermarket in your neighborhood are all part of the social determinants of health, the most powerful predictor of how long and how well people live. In the past century, U.S. life expectancy went up 30 years. New medicines or gadgets had little to do with it. Most of those extra years came because of the protection afforded by the public health system. That includes clean water, a food supply that’s safe and an improved environment. Decades of discriminatory housing practices have burdened Black communities with poverty, substandard housing and environmental hazards. Unfortunately, most federally assisted housing is located in segregated areas at a greater risk of lead poisoning, exposure to air pollution or lack of access to healthy food. Nearly 18% of the U.S. economy goes toward health care spending. That is many times the investment of many other countries that enjoy substantially better health – such countries as France, Italy, Singapore, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Denmark. Of the $3.8 trillion spent on health care, public health and prevention is allocated less than 3% of this gigantic budget. However, a 2018 report showed a 3-1 return on investment on public health funding. Treating racism like the disease that the CDC says it is suggests boosting our investment in public health funding would be money well spent. [Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Paul K. Halverson, Indiana University. Read more:How racism in US health system hinders care and costs lives of African AmericansStudy: Racism shortens lives and hurts health of blacks by promoting genes that lead to inflammation and illness Paul K. Halverson has received funding from the Indiana Department of Health, the Marion County Public Health Department as well as foundations including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Richard M Fairbanks Foundation and the deBeaumont Foundation.

  • ‘Conscience laws’ endanger patients and contradict health tech's core values

    Recent laws allowing healthcare providers to refuse care because of conscientious beliefs and denying care to transgender individuals might not seem like an issue for the tech industry at first blush, but these types of legislation directly contradict the core values of health tech. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson last month signed into law S.B. 289, known as the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” which allows anyone who provides healthcare services -- not just doctors -- to refuse to give non-emergency care if they believe the care goes against their conscience. Arkansas is one of several states in the U.S. that have been pushing laws like this over the past several years.

  • Tom Brady rails over new NFL jersey number rules

    Call Tom Brady old school when it comes to numbers he thinks players should wear

  • Clyburn defends Pelosi, Waters over Chauvin trial rhetoric

    The highest-ranking African American in Congress pushed back against criticism of his colleagues’ comments.

  • SCOTUS to Hear Major Student Speech Case

    In a major Supreme Court case that could grant educators the power to regulate student speech far beyond the schoolhouse gate, the nation’s highest court is preparing to weigh the merits of a high school cheerleader’s profanity-laden social media post. Though the Snapchat post central to the case was filled with F-bombs and laden with […]

  • U.S. seeks to conserve more farmland as crop prices climb

    The Biden administration hopes to convince farmers to set aside four million more of acres of land for conservation this year by raising payment rates in an environmental program, but farmers said surging crop prices make it a tougher sell. In the voluntary program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pays farmers a yearly rent not to grow crops on environmentally sensitive land for 10-15 years as a way to prevent soil erosion, sequester carbon, reduce nitrogen runoff and provide habitats for wildlife. To entice farmers to add 20% more acres in 2021, the USDA is expanding the number of incentivized environmental practices allowed under the program, along with raising payment rates, the agency said.

  • MLB Asking Fans about Political Affiliation

    Hey baseball fans, if you’ve attended a Major League Baseball game recently, the league has some questions about your experience: How was the view from your seat? How long did you have to wait for food? How many innings did you stay? Oh, and also, are you a Republican or a Democrat? The question about political affiliation is part of the extensive fan surveys MLB is conducting this year around the ballpark experience, which the league says is to gain knowledge about fan perceptions, preferences, and behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the question also is being asked as a poll shows MLB’s favorability rating among Republicans has plummeted since its decision to pull this year’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of allegations by Democrats that Georgia’s new voting law is racist. MLB officials say the two things aren’t related – the league says it actually started asking the political affiliation question during the 2020 postseason – but the question could raise concerns among conservative baseball fans about how the increasingly “woke” league will use the information. Major League Baseball is asking fans for their political affiliation in post-game surveys. MLB says the information will be used to determine broad trends, and insists that the results of the surveys – which are sent via email – aren’t tied to any individual accounts. The surveys can be completed without answering the political affiliation question. MLB called the question about political affiliation “commonly used” in surveys by other organizations. “The research has shown that a person’s self-identified political affiliation often impacts their views about the pandemic, and therefore respondents’ views regarding returning to the ballpark,” MLB said in a prepared statement to National Review. “Since we are in the midst of the pandemic, this is valuable information for our clubs to understand the views of their fans about attending games.” According to MLB, this is the third year the league has conducted extensive surveys of fans about their experiences at the ballpark, including their experiences buying tickets, entering the park, buying food and merchandise, and customer service. But during last year’s National League Championship Series and World Series – the only two MLB events fans were allowed to attend – the league added a new set of questions about fan comfort about returning to the ballpark in the pandemic. According to a survey distributed after a recent Washington Nationals game, they include questions about how well COVID-19 safety protocols were implemented, and what percentage of fans complied with mask requirements. They also include the political affiliation question. Fans are given options besides Republican and Democrat. They can choose Third Party, Independent, “I’d prefer not to say,” or skip the question – or the survey – altogether. “Taking the survey and answering that question are completely voluntary,” MLB said. Polling suggests that political partisanship influences COVID risk perception to a significant degree. Democrats are more likely to believe COVID is a significant threat and are therefore more likely to tolerate precautions like masking and social distancing, while Republicans are more likely to view those precautions as an undue burden. MLB has increasingly been wading into social and political activism in recent years, to the chagrin of many fans who would prefer professional sports to stay above the political fray. Last summer, after George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, MLB openly embraced the Black Lives Matter movement, whose founders have described themselves as “trained Marxists.” The league provided Black Lives Matter shirts to players, and allowed teams to paint the BLM logo on the back of the pitcher’s mound. MLB also has contributed more than $1 million to organizations aligned with the Black Lives Matter organization. In early April, after receiving pressure from activists – and President Joe Biden – MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league was moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new voting law. He called the decision “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.” The move is expected to cost the Atlanta-area economy up to $100 million. Georgia’s Republican leaders have defended the law from attacks that it is designed to suppress minority voters, and said comparisons to Jim Crow are misplaced. In response to the game being moved, some Republican lawmakers have called for an end to MLB’s anti-trust exemption. A Morning Consult poll found that MLB’s favorability rating among self-identified Republicans plummeted after the All-Star Game announcement, dropping from 47 percent in mid-March to just 12 percent in early April. That put MLB behind the NFL and NHL in terms of GOP support.

  • Supreme Court cuts back FTC power to seek ill-gotten gains

    The ruling takes away what the FTC has called “one of its most important and effective enforcement tools."

  • Elizabeth Olsen almost didn't pursue acting because of Mary-Kate, Ashley: 'I understood what nepotism was'

    Elizabeth Olsen didn't "want to be associated" with her famous sisters for a while.

  • How long should you wait before flying after your Covid jab?

    In the days before coronavirus (remember those?) the checklist for packing your holiday suitcase might have included some sun cream, your boarding pass and a good book to pass the time. But this year, there is one extra thing you can’t miss off the list: proof of your Covid vaccination. This week, the travel industry was told that Covid passports will be made available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month – just in time for the beginning of the summer holidays. The Department for Transport wants an official certification scheme that provides British travellers with a document they can show at borders overseas in place by May 17, and the European Medical Agency (EMA) has recommended that fully vaccinated travellers should be able to sidestep testing and quarantine. It is good news for those who have received their vaccine, and are experiencing a spot of lockdown-induced wanderlust. The introduction of a passport potentially paves the way for holidays to more than 20 countries that have hinted they could ask people for proof of vaccinations, such as Israel, Croatia, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus. But for those who are still waiting for their first or second dose of the vaccine, there is one spanner in the works: how soon can you fly after having the jab? In recent months, concerns have been raised about the potential links between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare type of blood clot. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said more work is needed to establish a definite link between the AstraZeneca jab and rare brain blood clots, and that the benefit still outweighs the risk for the majority. However, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that under-30s be offered an alternative vaccine, such as the Moderna or the Pfizer jab. For some travellers, this may set alarm bells ringing. It is well established that flying increases your chances of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) estimates the annual incidence of DVT to be about 1 in 1,000. However, the risk of developing it increases two-to threefold after long haul flights – categorised as those which last longer than four hours. If a clot breaks free, it can get stuck inside a blood vessel in your lungs and become a fatal pulmonary embolism. Pregnancy, being over the age of 50, a family history of blood clots, taking the contraceptive pill and obesity all increase someone’s chances of developing DVT. The main type of blood clot that has been linked to the AstraZeneca jab is Vaccine Induced Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia (VITT) – a rare but fatal syndrome of thrombosis associated with low platelets (an increased risk of bleeding). Although the risk of developing one after the vaccine is still unclear, the MHRA puts it at one in 250,000. It is unclear whether having the AstraZeneca vaccine could increase the chances of DVT, and other types of blood clot, developing. “If you’ve got an increase in one type of thrombosis and an increase in another, then the two can be added together and will result in an overall increase in the risk of all thrombosis,” explains Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading. However, he adds that we don’t know whether flying increases the risk of CVST/VITT or whether the vaccine increases the risk of DVT. “The vaccine risk is just too low and far too few people are flying. If you look for vaccinated people who’ve been flying, the numbers will be absolutely tiny. Even the most developed countries have neither got high numbers vaccinated nor allowed extensive flying,” he says. In the case of jabs that require two doses, such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, it is probable that most countries will require tourists to have had both doses before entering. Most cases of blood clots occur within two weeks of receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine; as Clarke points out, there is no data yet about the risk of blood clots after the second dose. “I suspect most governments will want people to wait at least two weeks after they have had their second dose before they travel so that they have time to generate a full immune response. If you’re going to develop a blood clot, it will probably be in the first two weeks after the vaccine – so the two should tally together,” says Clarke. Although the research into the potential links between the vaccine and blood clots is still in its early stages, information around DVT is widely available. To prevent a blood clot from developing on a flight, the NHS recommends wearing loose, comfortable clothes, walking around whenever you can, drinking plenty of water and avoiding drinking alcohol or taking sleeping pills. It also recommends that you do calf exercises every hour: raise your heels, keep your toes on the floor, then bring them down 10 times. Follow this with raising and lowering your toes 10 times. According to Thrombosis UK, if you experience any of the following side effects after your vaccination, then it is important you seek medical help: a new, severe headache which is not helped by usual painkillers or is getting worse a headache which seems worse when lying down or bending over an unusual headache that may be accompanied by: blurred vision, nausea and vomiting difficulty with your speech weakness, drowsiness or seizures new, unexplained pinprick bruising or bleeding shortness of breath, chest pain leg swelling persistent abdominal pain For more information on blood clots, visit Thrombosis UK

  • Iran provides Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support, U.S. official says

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in several ways including through training, providing lethal support and helping them "fine tune" their drone and missile programs.

  • 11-year-old among four kids arrested in carjacking, California cops say

    One of the victims falsely said he was an off-duty police officer and the kids fled, cops said.

  • United Customers Can Now Schedule COVID-19 Tests, Be Cleared to Fly in Airline's 'Travel R

    Tests are available at more than 200 sites, including in major cities Chicago, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

  • Senate GOP preserves earmark ban, adds strict debt ceiling posture

    The largely symbolic decision came after a majority of House Republicans voted to back Democrats’ return to earmarking.

  • Biden is set to officially recognize the Armenian genocide, despite warnings from Turkey it could 'worsen ties' even more

    Turkey has urged President Joe Biden against recognizing the killings as genocide at a time when Washington-Ankara relations are already contentious.

  • In possible Oscar preview, 'Nomadland' wins at Spirit Awards

    Chloé Zhao's “Nomadland” won best feature at the 36th Independent Spirit Awards in a ceremony that turned the annual beach soiree into a virtual, mostly pre-taped event, and, possibly, an Oscar preview. The Spirits, usually held in a giant tent on the Southern California coast, have sometimes been a laid back dress rehearsal for the Academy Awards. “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Birdman” and “12 Years a Slave” all won at the Spirits before taking best picture at the Oscars the next day, though top winners ("The Farewell" won the Spirits' top prize in 2020) have diverged the last few years.

  • EXPLAINER: How come nations' climate targets don't compare?

    As part of the Paris climate agreement process, each nation picks its own national goals for how much greenhouse gas should be cut by 2030 and — crucially — what baseline year it starts counting from for those cuts. Both the United States and the European Union are offering similar-sounding pledges of cutting around half their emissions by 2030. The European Union goal, newly approved by the union’s parliament, is 55% below 1990 levels.

  • Senate passes Asian hate crimes bill, with McConnell’s early support

    The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed legislation on Thursday to spur greater reporting and review of anti-Asian hate crimes, an initiative that earned the early blessing of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.