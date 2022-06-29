Supreme Court orders 15-year-old charged in Mayfair Mall shooting to be tried as an adult

A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy with a shotgun heads back to his vehicle in the parking lot of Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa, where multiple people were shot on November 20, 2020.

A 15-year-old who shot eight people at Mayfair Mall in 2020 should be tried as an adult, a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The majority in the 4-3 decision declared Children's Court Judge Brittany Grayson erroneously exercised her discretion when she denied prosecutors' request that the boy be waived to adult court.

The Court of Appeals called for a new hearing on the issue, but the Supreme Court said that was unnecessary.

"There exists no reasonable basis for denying the State's waiver petition," Chief Justice Annette Ziegler wrote. She was joined in the majority opinion by justices Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Jill Karofsky.

Justice Brian Hagedorn dissented, joined by justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet.

"Although another judge might have reasonably reached a different conclusion on the same set of facts, this decision was within the discretion the law affords to circuit court judges," Hagedorn wrote.

"The majority, however, displaces the circuit court's discretion with its own, even as it pays lip service to the deferential standard of review we are duty-bound to apply."

The case began in juvenile court, so the defendant has only been identified by a pseudonym, Xander. The boy, 15 at the time of the shootings, is charged with eight counts of first-degree reckless injury — punishable by up to 15 years in prison for adults — and being a minor with a gun, a misdemeanor. Prosecutors say he opened fire in the mall on Nov. 20, 2020, injuring three people in a group he was confronting, a friend who was with him, and four random shoppers.

Dozens of police responded and the mall was closed until the next day.

Prosecutors sought waiver to adult court. Grayson, after hearing from a social worker and a psychologist, determined Xander should remain in juvenile court. Xander had already been adjudicated delinquent in another case and hadn't complied entirely with his treatment.

The Court of Appeals reversed the decision and ordered a new hearing before a different judge. Xander's lawyers asked the Supreme Court to weigh in first.

