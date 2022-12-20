Supreme Court overrules Stark judge for refusing no-contest plea

The Ohio Supreme Court

CANTON ‒ The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled a local judge abused her discretion for not allowing a defendant to plead "no-contest" to a slew of drug charges.

The decision means Davis Hill of Canton can return before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn L. Heath — where he could change his prior guilty plea to no-contest.

The Supreme Court decision was released Tuesday morning in a 14-page slip opinion, a draft of a final ruling.

The 39-year-old Hill, convicted and sentenced in 2020, is imprisoned at Warren Correctuional Institution, near Cincinnati. He's serving a maximum of 16 1/2 years behind bars.

A no-contest plea probably won't get him out of prison, because he could still presumably be found guilty by the judge. However, a plea of no-contest could provide Hill other benefits.

The Supreme Court ruling noted two differences between a no-contest and guilty plea:

No-contest provides a defendant the ability to raise more issues on appeal than by entering a guilty plea.

The no-contest route protects a defendant in possible civil suits. Although no-contest is an admission to facts of a case, it is not "a complete admission of the defendant’s guilt."

Youngstown attorney Rhys Brendan Cartwright-Jones, who represented Hill in the high court appeal, and Heath, both declined comment because the case remains under litigation.

A message seeking comment from Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone was not immediately returned.

Hill's conviction and guilty plea

A Stark County grand jury had indicted Hill in 2019 on five drug-related counts involving fentanyl and heroin, with a major-drug-offender specification attached to four. He also was charged with two counts of having a weapon while under a disability, because he was not permitted by Ohio law to have a weapon.

Prosecutors and Hill's trial attorney had discussed a plea deal to avoid trial. However, prosecutors contended, and Heath agreed, that Hill could not plead no-contest.

"There are rare circumstances when the court will take a no-contest plea ... and issues to be raised upon appeal," Heath said in a hearing.

Taryn L. Heath

The judge said Hill's case failed that standard.

So, Hill decided to take his case to trial, but on the day the trial was to begin, he changed his plea to guilty.

The Supreme Court decision noted Heath doesn't employ a blanket policy of prohibiting no-contest pleas; such a stance would be a clear abuse of her power. However, it noted that a court can't "review the correctness of its own decisions; that policy is unreasonable."

"Trial courts cannot avoid appellate review of their decisions by deciding themselves that their rulings were correct; this type of 'appellate' review by a trial court is an abuse of discretion," the ruling stated.

Two justices disagreed

In 2021, the 5th District Court of Appeals had sided with the trial court, which prompted the high court appeal.

The Supreme Court opinion was written by Justice Patrick F. Fischer, with Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor and justices Michael P. Donnelly, Melody J. Stewart and Jennifer Brunner, concurring. Justices R. Patrick DeWine and Sharon L. Kenney dissented.

DeWine wrote that one key fact can't be ignored.

"This case involved a negotiated plea deal with the state, and the state conditioned its offer on the defendant’s entering a plea of guilty, which it had every right to do," he stated. "The majority ignores the plea agreement and concludes that the defendant should have been permitted to enter a no-contest plea."

Reach Tim at 330-580-8333 or tim.botos@cantonrep.com On Twitter: @tbotosREP

