Supreme Court overturns Noor third-degree murder conviction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chao Xiong, Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, meaning he will likely see about eight years shaved off his prison sentence.

The decision stunningly rejected a February ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that upheld the murder conviction against Noor, who is serving a 12½-year term for fatally shooting Damond in 2017.

The court's decision upended a historic milestone — Noor was the first former officer in Minnesota to be convicted of murder for an on-duty killing. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty this year for murdering George Floyd, is the only other officer in the state to be convicted of murder.

The court's unanimous ruling written by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea focused on the mental state necessary for the legal standard of a "depraved mind," defined as a "generalized indifference to human life."

The state's highest court said such a state cannot exist when a defendant's conduct is aimed at a particular person. The ruling affirmed what Noor's lawyers have claimed since trial — that third-degree murder didn't apply because his actions were focused on a single person.

In Noor's case, the high court agreed. "The only reasonable inference that can be drawn from the circumstances proved is that appellant's conduct was directed with particularity at the person who was killed, and the evidence is therefore insufficient to sustain his conviction … for depraved-mind murder," Gildea wrote.

Jurors convicted Noor in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for shooting Damond while responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Wednesday's decision vacates the murder conviction and sends Noor back to court to be resentenced on the manslaughter count. Several local lawyers and Noor's defense attorney Peter Wold said Noor is likely to receive about four years in prison on the lower count — the term recommended by state sentencing guidelines for defendants like Noor who have no criminal history.

Noor entered prison on May 2, 2019, and has since served 28 ½ months. Under state sentencing guidelines, prisoners must serve two-thirds of their sentence before they are eligible for supervised release. If Noor is resentenced to four years, he could be released in as soon as 3 ½ months.

Another of Noor's attorneys, Thomas Plunkett, issued a written statement saying "fairness has been delivered to a person who is devoted to his community."

Noor responded to the news by saying, "with hardship comes ease," Plunkett said, adding that the former officer "is so looking forward to hugging his son as soon as possible."

As to when Noor may be released, Plunkett said Wednesday afternoon that "Mohammed Noor will get out of prison when the judge says he will get of prison."

Damond's fiancé, Don Damond, issued a written statement saying he and his family were "deeply saddened" by the ruling.

"In many ways, this has felt like a double blow against justice," Damond said. "My hope and work since Justine's death has been to try to prevent a further loss of life at the hands of stressed and inadequately trained police officers.

"The Minneapolis Police Department has not made any meaningful progress towards transformation. And now Noor is not being held accountable for killing my fiancé, an innocent person who called police from our home to report a female in distress. I have lived with the tragic loss of Justine and none of this can hurt my heart more than it has been, but now it truly feels like there has been no justice for Justine."

Attorney Bob Bennett, who represented Damond's family in a civil suit against the city, said his office contacted her family in Australia, but that it was nighttime there and they did not immediately have a response to the development.

"The Supreme Court's spoken and did so unanimously, so it's something the family will have to accept," Bennett said. "They've been concerned about it … They don't have to be happy about it."

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, whose office prosecuted Noor, issued a written statement noting that prosecutors will seek the maximum prison term — 10 years — when Noor is resentenced.

Noor will be sentenced by Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance. No date has been set.

"We are disappointed," Freeman said of the court's ruling. "However, we respect and acknowledge that the Minnesota Supreme Court is the final arbiter in this matter. Accordingly, we must and do accept this result."

'Directed with particularity'

According to state statute, third-degree murder applies when a defendant kills someone "by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind."

In February, a Court of Appeals panel voted 2-1 to uphold Noor's third-degree murder conviction.

In June, Plunkett asked the state Supreme Court to address two questions: Can a person be convicted of third-degree murder if the deadly act is aimed at a single person, and can the reckless nature of an act alone establish the necessary depraved mind-set?

On the first question, the court said no, so it didn't need to answer the second.

"The state fails to identify any circumstance proved that is consistent with the jury's verdict that would support a reasonable inference that Noor's conduct was indiscriminate or otherwise non-particularized," the court said. "We likewise are unable to do so."

The word "others" has led many attorneys to interpret that the statute applies when multiple people are endangered and someone is killed. Veteran attorneys have said it would apply, for instance, to someone shooting indiscriminately into a crowd.

Plunkett argued in his petition to the state Supreme Court that the depraved mind element wasn't fulfilled because Noor was carrying out his duties as an officer, acted in a split second and directed his actions at a specific person out of fear that his partner's life was in danger from an ambush. The Supreme Court agreed.

"We may very well agree that Noor's decision to shoot a deadly weapon simply because he was startled was disproportionate and unreasonable," Gildea wrote. "Noor's conduct is especially troubling given the trust that citizens should be able to place in our peace officers. But the tragic circumstances of this case do not change the fact that Noor's conduct was directed with particularity toward Ruszczyk."

The state Supreme Court's decision didn't surprise Joseph Daly, emeritus professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, or former Ramsey County Attorney Susan Gaertner, who now works as a defense lawyer.

"[Noor] was negligent, that's for sure, but I don't think he did it with a depraved mind, which is the key element of murder three," Daly said.

Gaertner said it was unusual that Noor was charged with third-degree murder to begin with. Second-degree murder was later added to his case; jurors acquitted him of the count.

"For many years most people understood the statute to apply to conduct that was so reckless and not directed at any individual, so its use in a case like this was a bit out of the norm," Gaertner said. "The prosecution's choice to move forward on murder three was legitimate. There certainly was some room for argument. It's just that at the end of the day, creativity of criminal prosecution is rarely rewarded by the appeals court."

Prosecutors had argued at trial that Noor acted recklessly and with a depraved mind because he fired a gunshot across his partner's body in their squad car and out an open window at a shadow he had not identified. A teenager on a bicycle and residential homes were also in the line of fire, prosecutors had argued.

Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor Ted Sampsell-Jones said the state Supreme Court decision leaned heavily on precedent, laws written centuries ago. "Frankly, the Legislature should fix it," he said. "Our statutes are archaic."

Bennett said the state needs to revise the third-degree murder statute or introduce a new statute for crimes that don't meet the third-degree threshold but are more serious than manslaughter.

"It's a poorly worded statute," Bennett said. "Hopefully somebody will improve it."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Murdaugh: Police open new investigation into falling death of South Carolina lawyer’s housekeeper

    Sons of Gloria Satterfield say attorney failed to pay settlement for death of mother, as he faces charges of insurance fraud

  • Republicans, Wary of Political Fallout, Steer Clear of Rally for Riot Suspects

    WASHINGTON — Ever since a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, Republicans have been trying to shift the national conversation away from that dark, violent day and onto what they say are the problems of the Biden administration: a troubled pullout from Afghanistan, an overtaxed southern border and rising inflation. Then, a former campaign operative of President Donald Trump announced that he was organizing hundreds of protesters to return to the Capitol on Saturday for a rally in suppor

  • 'Wall of the Disappeared': U.S.-backed Uyghur exhibit opens in Geneva

    A U.S.-backed Uyghur photo exhibit of dozens of people who are missing or alleged to be held in Chinese-run camps in Xinjiang, China opened in Switzerland on Thursday amid high tensions over human rights between Beijing and Washington. The "Wall of the Disappeared" which also features interviews with camp survivors about alleged forced sterilisation stands outside the United Nations in Geneva where a month-long session of the Human Rights Council opened this week. "It was important for us to bring faces to represent the statistics," said Zumretay Arkin whose uncle is featured in the exhibit.

  • Ireland's Ryanair aims to hire another 5,000 new staff

    Irish airline Ryanair said Thursday that it's planning to create 5,000 jobs over the next five years as part of its recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic. The additional pilots, cabin crew and engineers will mean that the company will have more than recouped the 3,000 jobs it got rid of at the start of the pandemic last year. “Ryanair will open 10 new bases across Europe this year as we work with airport partners to help them recover traffic and jobs post-COVID, and take up slot opportunities that are being vacated by competitor airlines who have collapsed or significantly reduced their fleet sizes," he said before the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Dublin.

  • Britain's relationship with France is rock-solid, says PM Johnson

    Britain's relationship with France is rock solid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, when asked about a new defence pact with Australia and the United States that sinks an existing French-Australian submarine deal. France has reacted angrily to Wednesday's news of the 'AUKUS' partnership that will help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and scrap a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. But, asked in parliament about relations with France, Johnson played down any row.

  • After Australia arms deal flop, EU to launch Indo-Pacific plan

    The European Union will set out a formal strategy on Thursday to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific and counter China's rising power, although Australia's decision to cancel an arms contract with France may complicate cooperation. Led by France, Germany and the Netherlands, which first set out ways to deepen ties with countries such as India, Japan and Australia, the 27-member bloc wants to use the plan to show Beijing that it is against the spread of authoritarianism. However, Wednesday's agreement https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-security-biden-asia/china-fumes-over-australias-nuclear-sub-pact-with-u-s-britain-idUSKBN2GB2BN between the United States, Australia and Britain to establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific and scrap a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal has damaged trust between allies, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Four Friends Spent Saturday Night in a Bar. The Next Day They Were Found Murdered in a Cornfield.

    YouTube/KARE 11The FBI has been called in to assist local authorities in rural Wisconsin after four young friends from Minnesota were found murdered and “randomly” left in an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin, where the quadruple homicide victims were discovered Sunday, have made no secret that they have been left baffled by the crime.“It’s highly unusual for this area. Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years, but something of this magnitude—[I’m]

  • Alex Murdaugh Will Surrender After Confessing to Insane Plot

    FacebookSouth Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will turn himself into authorities on Thursday in connection with a jaw-dropping plot to have his alleged drug dealer shoot him dead so his son could collect $10 million in insurance money.Murdaugh’s lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast that there is a warrant for his client’s arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.“He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magis

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • Drug sting sends two Miami-Dade cop pals to prison. They were big fans of ‘Bad Boys’ movies

    In their everyday lives, they served as young Miami-Dade cops who patrolled the county’s streets in their police cruisers.

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • The fiancé of Gabby Petito, who went missing on a cross-country road trip, won't speak to authorities, police say

    "His family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney," a North Port police spokesman told Insider.

  • NYC drug trafficker’s wife arrested for Facebook threats against federal, Staten Island prosecutors

    Angry that her husband and brother are jailed on criminal charges, a former Staten Island woman used her Facebook account to make a death threat against a federal prosecutor who worked one of their cases, authorities say. Yasmeya Mehmeti, 37, said that unless her brother, Pearlie Johnson, was freed, she would also demand another federal prosecutor and an assistant district attorney in Staten ...

  • Al Capone’s ‘Piece of Crap’ Miami Beach Home Likely to Be Demolished

    Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]