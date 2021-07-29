Supreme Court panel could determine Wapak mayor's suspension

Jul. 29—WAPAKONETA — An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court for Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh.

Stinebaugh was indicted by the Ohio Attorney General's Office on July 22 on one count of theft in office, a third-degree felony; eight counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, fourth-degree felonies; and eight counts of conflict of interest, first-degree misdemeanors.

Stinebaugh, 61, has maintained his innocence on all counts.

"My response is I've never done anything but what's in the best interest of the City of Wapakoneta," Stinebaugh said when reached by telephone Friday. "I'm looking forward to clearing my name."

The indictments alleged that Stinebaugh entered into contracts with family members and a business partner. He's also accused of having Wapakoneta pay for a sewer line on a property that his private company was developing.

The attorney general's office has initiated proceedings to temporarily suspend Stinebaugh from his elected office because of the charges filed. A final determination rests in the hands of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O'Connor.

The Ohio Revised Code specifies that if a public official is charged with a felony the attorney general may — if it is determined the felony relates to the public official's administration of or conduct in the performance of the duties of the office — forward a copy of the charging document to the chief justice of the supreme court with a request that the chief justice proceed with the suspension process.

The AG's office has 14 days to notify the public official in writing of that request. The public official in turn may file a written statement either voluntarily authorizing the attorney general to prepare a judgment entry from the presiding judge in the case to provisionally suspend the public official from office or setting forth the reasons why the public official should not be suspended from office.

If the public official contests the suspension the chief justice is required to appoint a special commission composed of three retired justices or judges to consider the facts and circumstances related to the offense charged.