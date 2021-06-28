Supreme Court punts, for now, on St. Louis police use-of-force case

David G. Savage
·4 min read
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, shows the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Supreme Court building in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

The Supreme Court on Monday told judges to take a second look at the case of a handcuffed man who suffocated and died in a St. Louis jail after officers put their weight on his back as he was lying face down.

Lawyers for the man's parents had urged the high court to take up the case in the wake of George Floyd's murder and to rule that this police tactic represents an unconstitutional use of excessive force.

A federal judge and the 8th Circuit Court had thrown out the parents' suit and said the "use of prone restraint" is not unreasonable when a detained person continues to resist.

Rather than agree to hear the case, the justices set aside the 8th Circuit's ruling and told its judges to reweigh evidence suggesting the use of force violated the 4th Amendment.

Nicholas Gilbert had been arrested for trespassing in an abandoned building. An officer said that, at one point, he saw the man wrap a piece of clothing around a jail bar, suggesting he might try to commit suicide. As many as six officers then intervened to subdue the man.

He "was already handcuffed and leg shackled when officers moved him to the prone position and officers kept him in that position for 15 minutes," the court said an unsigned order in Lombardo vs. St. Louis. Moreover, the evidence "shows that officers placed pressure on Gilbert’s back even though St. Louis instructs its officers that pressing down on the back of a prone subject can cause suffocation."

Three conservatives — Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch — dissented and accused their colleagues of ducking a ruling on a potentially controversial case.

"We have two respectable options: deny review of the factbound question that the case presents or grant the petition, have the case briefed and argued, roll up our sleeves, and decide the real issue," Alito wrote. "I favor the latter course, but what we should not do is take the easy out that the court has chosen."

The St. Louis case raised the question of whether the officers could be sued and held liable for using force that violated the 4th Amendment's ban on an unreasonable seizure.

In their appeal in Lombardo vs. City of St. Louis, lawyers for the parents asked the court "to decide the constitutionality of a police tactic that has killed hundreds of people and that serves no legitimate purpose."

They told the court that in the past decade "at least 134 people have died in police custody from ‘asphyxia/restraint.’ Most of these deaths occurred in cases sharing features with this one: an unarmed man, suffering from mental illness or influenced by drugs or alcohol, pressed face-down on the ground after being handcuffed, and held there until he died."

The case began in December of 2015 when Gilbert was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in a condemned building and taken to a holding cell at the jail. At some point, he was seen waving his arms and acting erratically. One officer claimed he saw him tie a piece of clothing to the bars of his cell. Several officers entered the cell to handcuff and subdue Gilbert.

A struggle went on for `15 minutes as he thrashed about and officers held him down. They kept doing so even as “he attempted to lift his body up” for air and said, “It hurts," the lawyers for his parents told the court.

The struggle ended when Gilbert stopped breathing. The lawyers said an autopsy showed he had a "fractured sternum," and a medical report said "the cause of death was forcible restraint inducing asphyxia." The city's medical examiner, however, said Gilbert had methamphetamines in his system and that his death was caused by heart disease and drug abuse as well as the forcible restraint.

Federal judges, backed by the Supreme Court, have repeatedly thrown out suits seeking to have a jury decide whether police have used excessive force.

Sometimes the court has said officers have "qualified immunity" because it is not clear that a constitutional right has been violated. In other instances, as in the St. Louis case, judges ruled the officers did not use unreasonable force.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court returns St. Louis excessive force case involving death in jail to lower court

    The Supreme Court case came at a time of tension following high-profile incidents of suspects killed in interactions with police officers.

  • Study nixes life in clouds of Venus, but maybe in Jupiter's?

    A new study is throwing cold water on the possibility of life in the clouds of Venus. Scientists from Europe and the U.S. reported Monday there isn’t nearly enough water vapor in the scorching planet’s clouds to support life as we know it. The team looked into the matter following September’s surprise announcement by others that strange, tiny organisms could be lurking in the thick, sulfuric acid-filled clouds of Venus.

  • Former AG Barr says Trump's election fraud claims were found to be false

    Bill Barr says he investigated former President Trump's allegations of fraud shortly after the election and found there was nothing there.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs 'Number of the Beast' religious dispute

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a religious rights case involving an Idaho man who refused to provide the state his Social Security number in a job-related filing because he said it was "the number of the beast" - an ominous biblical reference. The justices let stand a lower court ruling against a man named George Ricks who in a lawsuit against Idaho demanded an exemption due to his Christian beliefs from the state's requirement that he provide his Social Security number to apply to work as a state contractor. The appeal had been on hold while the Supreme Court considered a separate religious rights case involving a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after the city of Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to be foster parents.

  • Supreme Court lets lawsuit proceed in death of man detained by police

    "Officers placed pressure on Gilbert's back even though St. Louis instructs its officers that pressing down on the back of a prone subject can cause suffocation," the court said.

  • New York applauded for allowing third gender option to birth certificates and licences

    ‘We have proven that love is love, that trans lives matter, and that we are ready for the fights ahead’

  • Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises

    “So I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine….” As the death toll rose to nine Sunday with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams kept picking through the rubble of the Miami-area condo building that collapsed last week. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the additional bodies, and human remains, were found as the rescue team dug a massive trench through rubble overnight. “We’ve identified four of the victims and notified the next of kin. My deepest condolences to the families, the friends, the communities to those who’ve lost their lives, and my prayers with the families and the whole community as they mourn this tragic loss.” The four of the nine victims identified ranged in age from 54 to 83. They were a couple married for 58 years, a volunteer Little League baseball coach and the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was one of the few survivors of the collapse.Officials remained hopeful more survivors would be found in air pockets that may have formed in the pancaked debris. The searchers - including experts sent by Israel and Mexico - are using drones, sonar, dogs and infrared scanners.Meanwhile, questions swirl about the tower's structural integrity. Surfside officials have released documents including an engineer's report from 2018 that found major structural damage beneath the pool deck and "concrete deterioration" in the underground parking garage of the 12-story building.The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set for this year.A lawyer who works with the condo association said the issues outlined in the report were typical for older buildings in the area and did not alarm board members, all of whom lived in the tower.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects defense contractor's Abu Ghraib torture appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday put CACI International Inc a step closer to facing a trial in a lawsuit by three Iraqi former detainees who have accused employees of the defense contractor of directing their torture at the Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad. The justices declined to hear CACI's appeal of a lower court's 2019 decision that favored the three Iraqi men, whose suit against the Virginia-based company was filed in 2008 under a 1789 U.S. law called the Alien Tort Statute that can be used to pursue legal claims over alleged human rights abuses. The harsh treatment of prisoners held by U.S. forces during the Iraq war at the Abu Ghraib facility became a scandal during former President George W. Bush's administration after pictures of the abuse emerged in 2004.

  • Supreme Court shuts down challenge to Massachusetts's work-from-home taxes

    The Supreme Court shut down a New Hampshire challenge to Massachusetts's practice of taxing people who began working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Miss South Carolina crowned in Columbia. Here’s who won

    Julia Herrin, Miss Clarendon County, seemed to gasp as her name was called Saturday night as the new Miss South Carolina. She’s from Bluffton.

  • Miami-Dade mayor says efforts continue to "find people alive" from collapsed condo

    Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Sunday that the effort remains ongoing to "find people alive" amidst the rubble of the Surfside, Fla., building collapse. The big picture: In appearances on the Sunday morning talk shows, Levine Cava reiterated that responders have not switched from "rescue to recovery," and that additional search and rescue teams from Mexico and Israel have joined the effort.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw calls for Olympic athlete Gwen Berry to be 'removed from the team' for national anthem protest

    The Texas Republican frequently derides cancel culture, but told Fox News that hammer thrower Gwen Berry's national anthem protest was too much.

  • A 'heroic' man who took down a gunman was fatally shot by a responding officer while holding the suspect's weapon, police say

    Johnny Hurley was shopping in Arvada, Colorado, when he shot a gunman who killed a police officer just minutes before.

  • The wild card in the Fed’s inflation gambit: Morning Brief

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Javier E. David discuss the post-pandemic labor market, the current state of the economy, and Fed policy.

  • 'We stay in our lane': How Vanderbilt baseball team reacted to news of NC State no-contest

    Vanderbilt baseball's Tim Corbin expressed regret that NC State was removed from the College World Series but also a desire to move forward.

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • ‘You can’t just lock up kids’: Missouri judge had teens arrested twice. Was it legal?

    These “America’s Got Talent” favorites say the encounter left them emotionally traumatized and scared. From Toriano Porter:

  • Police arrest suspect accused of shooting man next to two children in the Bronx

    Michael Lopez, 27, was taken into custody after a weeklong manhunt.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Video shows Mansfield police rescue missing girl from car with suspected captor

    An Amber Alert was issued after the girl was reportedly abducted Saturday night.