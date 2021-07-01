Supreme Court puts limits on Voting Rights Act

Reuters Videos

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of Princess Dianaon what would have been her 60th birthdayDate: 1 July, 2021The statue is housed in the Sunken Gardenone of Diana's favorite spots in her former London homeLocation: Kensington Palace, LondonThe garden was redesigned to include over 4,000 of Diana's favorite flowersincluding 100 forget-me-nots and 300 tulipsFans gathered outside Kensington Palaceto mark the milestone birthday and celebrate the statue(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIANA SUPERFAN AND ROYAL FAN, JOHN LOUGHREY, SAYING:"It would have been Diana's 60th birthday today, and there's no one else prouder than her two sons, William and Harry.(SOUNDBITE) (English) 31-YEAR-OLD ROYAL FAN, FROM BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, PATRICK O'NEILL, SAYING:"The work she's done, if she was alive, I think she would be doing a lot of things with mental health and William and Harry have really carried that on. And I think she would love the two duchesses and I think she would love if they could repair that relationship. I say that would break her heart, but it's broken mine."(SOUNDBITE) (English) UK-BASED NIGERIAN PROFESSOR, CHRIS IMAFIDON, SAYING:"Nobody tells the world what Diana did in Africa. They don't tell you how she changed leprosy, changed HIV, changed the thinking of girls and education. // And long after she's gone, she planted that seed, aspirational seed in little girls."