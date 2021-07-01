Supreme Court puts limits on Voting Rights Act
Flexing its new strength, the Supreme Court's conservative majority has cut back on a landmark federal voting rights law. (July 1)
The court agreed that the law "unreasonably burdens the right to vote,” in violation of the state constitution.
Republicans across the country are doing their absolute best to limit voter access. Just Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court added to their previous gutting of the 1965 Voting Rights Act by upholding two of Arizona’s voter suppression laws that many believe disproportionately affects voters of color.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to enact voting restrictions, endorsing Republican-backed measures in Arizona that a lower court had decided disproportionately burdened Black, Latino and Native American voters and handing a defeat to Democrats who had challenged the policies. The 6-3 ruling, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, held that the restrictions on early ballot collection by third parties and where ballots may be cast did not violate the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibits racial discrimination in voting. President Joe Biden and other Democrats swiftly condemned the Arizona decision and a second one also issued by the justices on Thursday - the last day of rulings for the court's current nine-month term - in a case from California that could endanger some political donor disclosure laws.
The Supreme Court is upholding two restrictive voting rights measures in Arizona that some activists believe targets voters of color. Cliff Albright of the Black Voters Matter Fund spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why he believes these laws are discriminatory.
In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld voting restrictions in Arizona that could make it harder to challenge other new voting laws. Jan Crawford reports.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona criticized the Supreme Court ruling upholding two restrictive election laws in her state and said it'll "hurt Arizonans' ability to make their voices heard at the ballot box."
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued rulings in two key cases involving voting laws in Arizona and donor disclosure rules for nonprofits in California. CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined CBSN with the breakdown.
Chief Justice Roberts is often a consensus builder but a conservative champion on civil rights, voting and religion.
Justice Stephen Breyer, the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, remained mum about his future on Thursday after it issued the final two rulings of a nine-month term during which some liberal activists had urged him to retire. Breyer, 82, has served on the court for 27 years. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority after Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump was able to name three justices during his four years in office, most recently appointing Amy Coney Barrett last year after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
At its peak, the sprawling installation housed more than 100,000 U.S. troops.
To be sure, window dressing is a powerful force on several occasions throughout the calendar, not just at this time of year. Fund managers therefore go out of their way to sell their losers prior to Dec. 31 in order to avoid the embarrassment of having to report that they had ever owned them. Just the opposite is the case for stocks that managers buy for window dressing.
Prisoners taken in the years-long conflict in eastern Ukraine have experienced systematic torture, sexual violence and other abuses, the United Nations human rights agency said in a report released Friday.The big picture: Prisoners' abuse was especially severe during the early stages of the separatist conflict, but abuses persist today, according to the report issued by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri
The girlfriend of a Belarusian dissident, detained with him after the plane they were travelling on was forced to land in Belarus, graduated in absentia at a ceremony in Vilnius on Friday. Sofia Sapega, 23, a Russian citizen raised in Belarus, was returning home from a two-week vacation in Greece with her boyfriend, dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, when their flight was forced to land in Minsk on June 29. The EU last week imposed economic sanctions on Belarus.
Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Darren Woods apologized and disavowed statements made by two of the company’s top Washington lobbyists after an environmental group released a video recording of them dismissing its public positions on climate change. In a recording with a representative for Greenpeace, which tricked the lobbyists into believing they were conducting video interviews with a recruiter, Keith McCoy, Exxon’s (XOM) senior director of federal relations, called the company’s support for a carbon tax to help address climate change an “easy talking point” because it is a policy unlikely to ever be implemented.
"Minority groups will now have to meet a much higher standard beyond showing that a change presents a burden to voting," said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of Califorinia, Irvine.
Plus: Surfside officials pause search and rescue efforts, and Trump Organization's Allen Weisselberg likely to plead not guilty.
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of Princess Dianaon what would have been her 60th birthdayDate: 1 July, 2021The statue is housed in the Sunken Gardenone of Diana's favorite spots in her former London homeLocation: Kensington Palace, LondonThe garden was redesigned to include over 4,000 of Diana's favorite flowersincluding 100 forget-me-nots and 300 tulipsFans gathered outside Kensington Palaceto mark the milestone birthday and celebrate the statue(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIANA SUPERFAN AND ROYAL FAN, JOHN LOUGHREY, SAYING:"It would have been Diana's 60th birthday today, and there's no one else prouder than her two sons, William and Harry.(SOUNDBITE) (English) 31-YEAR-OLD ROYAL FAN, FROM BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, PATRICK O'NEILL, SAYING:"The work she's done, if she was alive, I think she would be doing a lot of things with mental health and William and Harry have really carried that on. And I think she would love the two duchesses and I think she would love if they could repair that relationship. I say that would break her heart, but it's broken mine."(SOUNDBITE) (English) UK-BASED NIGERIAN PROFESSOR, CHRIS IMAFIDON, SAYING:"Nobody tells the world what Diana did in Africa. They don't tell you how she changed leprosy, changed HIV, changed the thinking of girls and education. // And long after she's gone, she planted that seed, aspirational seed in little girls."
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that required nonprofits to hand over a list of their biggest donors.Why it matters: Some campaign-finance advocates have feared the court will begin chipping away at disclosure rules more broadly, making it harder and harder to figure out who’s funding major political causes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: In a 6-3 ruling authored by Chief Justice John
Data: FairVote; Map: Axios Visuals Some voting experts are concerned the disastrous mayoral election in New York City will cause Americans to blame ranked-choice voting — rather than problems with the city's election board.Between the lines: There's slowly growing support for ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to choose not only their top candidate but their second choice and third choices, and so on. Localities across the U.S. have had successful ranked-choice elections, and others are e
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Switzerland’s Roger Federer, Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Australia’s Ash Barty are on the entry lists for the Tokyo Olympics that were announced Thursday by the International Tennis Federation. Federer, for one, said last weekend he would wait until after Wimbledon ends on July 11 to decide whether he will head to Japan. Djokovic has made clear he'd like to pursue a Golden Slam, something only Steffi Graf has done, in 1988: winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.