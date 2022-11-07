Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries

Kent Nishimura
6
Lawrence Hurley
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined over the objection of two justices to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to a 12-person jury, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people.

The decision not to take up the appeal brought by defendant Ramin Khorrami means states can continue to use of six- or eight-person juries for felony offenses. Arizona and five other states — Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Utah — allow the practice. Florida, the third most populous state, uses six-person juries for all non-death penalty-eligible criminal cases.

Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh said they would have taken up the case, with Gorsuch writing a 10-page dissenting opinion taking aim at the Supreme Court's 1970 decision that said juries could be as small as six people.

"For almost all of this nation’s history and centuries before that, the right to trial by jury for serious criminal offenses meant the right to a trial before 12 members of the community," Gorsuch wrote.

That changed with the 1970 ruling, which was based on social science, not law, he added.

"That mistake continues to undermine the integrity of the nation’s judicial proceedings and deny the American people a liberty their predecessors long and justly considered inviolable," Gorsuch wrote.

Khorrami’s lawyers argue that the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment guarantee to trial by jury, a bedrock legal principal, necessarily requires 12 people, a tradition that dates from medieval England to the current age. A 12-person jury is a common feature in dramatic depictions of criminal trials, such as the 1957 classic film "12 Angry Men."

On a related issue, the court ruled in 2020 that the right to trial by jury requires a unanimous verdict for serious crimes, a decision that overturned a 1972 Supreme Court ruling and ended the practice of allowing convictions by divided juries in two outlier states, Louisiana and Oregon.

The Sixth Amendment does not specifically say how many people are required to serve on a jury, but Khorrami's lawyers say it would have been assumed at the time it was written to refer to a 12-person jury.

Khorrami was convicted of fraud and theft over a scheme dating back to 2013 involving a married woman with whom he had a relationship. He threatened to expose the affair to the woman’s husband if she did not pay him $40,000. The woman, whose name was not revealed in court papers, ultimately paid $34,000 before telling her husband what had happened, prompting a criminal investigation.

The jury convicted Khorrami on both counts and he was sentenced to two months in jail and supervised probation.

An intermediate state appeals court upheld Khorrami’s convictions in July 2021. In February of this year, the Arizona Supreme Court declined to hear Khorrami’s case.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Senate ‘Odd Couple’ Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul Poised to Lead Ed Committee

    The progessive believes in free college for all and wants to triple funding for poor schools. The conservative once campaigned to abolish the U.S. Department of Education. One is the son of a former Libertarian Party candidate for president and sounds a consistent drumbeat on schools: The federal government should stay out. The other, ranked […]

  • 'This is what we feared': Latinas are largest group of women of color affected by abortion bans

    More than 6.5 million Latinas, or 42% of Latinas ages 15 to 49, live in the 26 states that have banned or are likely to ban abortion.

  • EU to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 1.5 billion in monthly funding in 2023, says EU’s top diplomat

    The European Union will provide Ukraine with a substantial financial package of up to EUR 1.5 billion a month in 2023, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in his blog post on Nov. 7.

  • Letters to the Editor: It isn't just Fox News. The media never could take their eyes off Donald Trump

    The kind of journalism that gave us Donald Trump and the constant obsession with gas prices isn't good for democracy.

  • Fact check: Data disproves claim that two-thirds of eligible voters don't vote

    Data provided by the U.S. Elections Project and its creator, Michael McDonald, shows that more than one-third of eligible voters vote in elections.

  • Abcarian: That foul stench out of Santa Monica? A local weekly spreading malicious lies about Paul Pelosi

    The Santa Monica Observer printed a false story about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband and Elon Musk boosted it

  • Ex-Smith County cheer coach sentenced for hidden video camera in students locker room

    Ex-Smith County cheer coach sentenced for putting hidden video camera in students locker room

  • Trump campaigns for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania

    STORY: Speaking at a rally in Latrobe, southeast of Pittsburgh, Trump pledged a Republican comeback in Congress and told Pennsylvanians the future of their state depended on a Republican majority in the Senate.As in past rallies, Trump hinted at the possibility of his own return to the campaign trail for 2024 and said he had an announcement coming in a “ very, very, very short period of time", before adding he wasn't making it at that moment because "I want to have to focus tonight be on Dr. Oz and on Doug Mastriano.”Trump also repeated false claims about election fraud, saying vote counters were "crooked as hell" and hitting out at Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who in September backed a bipartisan electoral reform bill aimed at preventing a recurrence of the chaos that unfolded in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama also campaigned in Pennsylvania on Saturday, for Democratic candidates, with the race between their nominee John Fetterman and celebrity doctor Oz one of the keys in determining whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

  • GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

    Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia. Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot and an unsparing critic of former President Donald Trump who lost to a Trump-backed challenger in her Wyoming primary in August, said in a statement that Spanberger was focused on finding solutions and “dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.” The GOP nominee in Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which is centered around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington and rural communities to the east and west, is Yesli Vega, a county official and former police officer recently endorsed by Trump.

  • Talk of early Trump 2024 announcement heats up with Monday bid a possibility

    Former President Trump has been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night, according to two sources familiar with the talks. The sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the conversations, said Trump has been mulling an announcement during a Monday night rally in Ohio, which is…

  • Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

    A judge threw out a lawsuit Monday that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit residents to vote in person or go to the city clerk's office to get an absentee ballot.

  • Amazon Has a New Trick Up Its Sleeve This Holiday Season

    Amazon's delivery trucks are pretty ubiquitous year-round, but the holiday season is when the company's delivery apparatus really hums. The company says that 2022 will be its first-ever holiday season with more than 1,000 delivery vehicles designed by electric vehicle maker Rivian . "We're always excited for the holiday season, but making deliveries to customers across the country with our new zero-emission vehicles for the first time makes this year unique," said Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Transportation.

  • Steve Bannon's prison sentence delayed as he appeals conviction

    Donald Trump's former chief White House strategist was sentenced to four months in prison for criminal contempt of Congress.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

    Meta Platforms, the social media giant, is about to announce massive job cuts, a first since its founding in 2004.

  • Twitter owner Musk throws weight behind Republicans in U.S. midterms

    Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, threw his weight behind Republicans ahead of Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, saying they could use control of Congress to act as a balance against President Joe Biden's Democrats. The world's richest person, Musk has faced criticism from some groups who believe his absolutist stance on free speech will increase misinformation on Twitter. His tweet to more than 110 million followers on Monday represented the first time the head of a major social media platform explicitly endorsed a U.S. political party.

  • Jackson publishes first Supreme Court opinion in Ohio death row case

    The case involved an Ohio man on death row for the 1989 murder of Bryan Jones.

  • Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc

    Latinos represent the fastest growing voting population in the country, and they’ve increasingly become the swing vote in key battleground states. According to the Pew Research Center, an additional 5 million eligible Latino voters have been added to the voting rolls. That’s 62% of the total growth in Americans of voting age. In 2020, Donald Trump made significant gains among Latino voters in Florida and Texas – and even more Latinos voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016. Some have been surprised by the increase in Republican support among Latino voters, but just like other voting blocs, Latinos are not a monolith. Paola Ramos, host of MSNBC’s “Field Report,” says that Republican leaders have also hit on a strategy that works. “Fear mongering doesn’t just work for white people, it also works for Latinos,” Ramos tells Ali Velshi.

  • Male body dysmorphia is a modern epidemic that’s only worsening

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: Studies have shown that the majority of men display signs of some form of body dysmorphia, while hyper-jacked actors such as Channing Tatum and Zac Efron have expressed regret over their unhealthy workout regimes. Are we in the midst of a male body-image crisis, asks Matthew Neale

  • 'Let Them All Go Now': Trump Calls For Release Of Everyone Arrested In Jan. 6 Riot

    It's time to start treating them "fairly," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

  • The US Northeast Is Hurtling Toward a Winter Heating Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to