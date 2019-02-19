Supreme Court refuses to hear defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby by one of his accusers

The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to hear a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby by one of his many accusers.

Kathrine Mae McKee contends that Cosby's lawyer, Martin Singer, defamed her in a letter and press release after she joined the litany of women recounting alleged instances of rape and assault at the hands of the renowned entertainer.

McKee claimed in 2014 that she had been raped by Cosby more than three decades earlier. Singer responded by calling her a liar in a letter to the New York Daily News, but two lower federal courts concluded that didn't rise to the level of defamation because McKee had become a "limited purpose public figure."

The justices apparently agreed with that assessment by refusing to hear her appeal. But Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to say that the court should review the issue of public versus private figures in the future.

Cosby, 81, is serving three to 10 years in a Pennsylvania prison for a 2004 assault of former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand.

