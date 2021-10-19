Supreme Court refuses to stop vaccine mandates for health workers in Maine - the first time it weighed in on a statewide mandate

Lauren Frias,Oma Seddiq
·2 min read
vaccine
Anna Efetova/Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an emergency appeal of vaccine requirements for Maine health care workers.

  • The high court has previously rejected a challenge to a vaccine mandate for New York City teachers.

  • Vaccine mandates have been challenged across the country over the pandemic.

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop a state-imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in Maine that's expected to take effect next week.

The high court declined to hear an emergency appeal of the Maine vaccine requirement. The order was handed down by Justice Stephen Breyer, a Democratic appointee assigned to the First Circuit, which covers Maine.

It's not the first time the court has rejected challenges to vaccine mandates. Earlier this month, Democratic-appointed Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused to hear an emergency appeal from public school teachers opposed to a vaccine requirement in New York City.

Likewise, former President Donald Trump's latest appointee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, chose not to block a vaccine requirement for students and staff at Indiana University in August.

The Maine case is the first time the Supreme Court considered a statewide vaccine mandate. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced on September 2 that she will begin enforcing the requirement to health care workers on October 29, allowing them more time to get their shots against coronavirus. The decision was backed by major health care organizations in the state.

"Anyone who is placed in the care of a health care worker has the right to expect - as do their families - that they will receive high-quality, safe care from fully vaccinated staff," Mills said at the time.

A national religious organization, Liberty Counsel, sued Mills and other Maine officials in an effort to block the mandate. The group said it represented over 2,000 health care workers in the state who don't want to be obliged to get vaccinated.

A federal judge rejected the lawsuit and later, a federal appeals court affirmed the ruling. Liberty Counsel then filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, which denied to hear it on Tuesday.

Most health care workers in Maine have complied with getting vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.

There is longstanding Supreme Court precedent that allows state governments to impose vaccine requirements. The right was upheld in 1905, when the court decided Massachusetts can require vaccines against smallpox.

Still, opponents of vaccine mandates have sought to challenge requirements being imposed in states across the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic. National and state lawmakers, mainly Republican, have heavily criticized mandates as an infringement of personal liberties.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court declines to stop Maine vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

    The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to hear an emergency appeal of Maine's vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

  • Business leaders support Biden’s vaccine mandate—but only if the rules are workable

    A recent survey found that most business executives support the vaccine and testing mandates but have concerns over their implementation.

  • "We're Going to Retake Control of the Senate," Senator Rick Scott tells Bloomberg

    "Rick Scott, US Senator from Florida, joined Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu for a wide-ranging discussion from the Russell Senate Building Rotunda. Senator Scott discussed the dangers of inflation on the American consumer, the Supply Chain woes, his role as National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman and what to do about China's latest war technology." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • In secret vaccine contracts with governments, Pfizer took hard line in push for profit, report says

    The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has proven a success. First to receive emergency use approval in the United States, the Pfizer shot has become the world's most popular, with 3.5 billion purchased. Sales could double in 2022, according to projections. But the rapid proliferation of the vaccine, under contracts negotiated between the company and governments, has unfolded behind a veil of strict secrecy, allowing for little public scrutiny of Pfizer's burgeoning power, even

  • Seattle police union blasts ‘gross mismanagement’ after vaccine mandate deadline: 'public safety crisis'

    Seattle’s police union fired back against the city’s “media blitz” on Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline, arguing the department’s “gross mismanagement” in barring some 100 officers granted medical and religious exemptions from continuing to serve will result in an “untenable public safety crisis.”

  • Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule

    More than six weeks after promising a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering the millions of Americans at companies with 100 or more workers, President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. An obscure White House office is expected to give the green light any day to the rule's fine print detailing how and when companies will have to require their employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. The regulation, to be published in the Federal Register, was drafted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under emergency authorities to protect worker safety and will cover an estimated 80 million U.S. workers.

  • New vaccine mandate takes effect in New Jersey

    The requirement that went in effect today means all state workers, as well as employees at all colleges, universities and schools - public or private - must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID testing.

  • Confronted with losing their jobs, 99% of LAUSD teachers meet COVID-19 vaccine requirements

    In some schools, teachers and other workers suddenly disappear, leaving voids, but there are no massive disruptions after vaccination deadline.

  • Senate candidate Herschel Walker rejects Trump's election fraud ultimatum

    Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a former NFL player and a favorite of former President Donald Trump, said Republicans need to focus on the future instead of debating the 2020 election.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine highly protective in 12-18 age group - U.S. CDC study

    Yet, the data from 19 pediatric hospitals showed that among the 179 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19, 97% were unvaccinated, providing reassurance of the vaccine's efficacy. The CDC report builds on trials done by the companies in this age group that showed high immune response against the virus, but which were not designed to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalization. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, and the companies are seeking authorization for use in those as young as five years of age.

  • Top Democrat: ‘Very tough’ reaching spending deal

    A top House Democrat said Tuesday the party plans to meet a Halloween deadline to advance a massive spending package but hedged on whether they would be successful, telling reporters “it’s very tough” to cut the price tag to meet the demands of centrists.

  • Christian boarding school sues Missouri to stop new oversight of unlicensed facilities

    “Heartland’s goal happens to be the belief that Jesus is the answer to every issue individuals face—including addiction, anger, broken homes, and financial crises,” the lawsuit states.

  • Harris argues for Biden climate agenda at sinking Lake Mead

    Vice President Kamala Harris stood before the record-low water levels of Nevada’s Lake Mead on Monday and made the case for the Biden administration’s climate change agenda by warning that “this is where we’re headed.” “Look at where the water has receded over just the last 20 years,” she said, referring to the “bathtub ring” of minerals that marks where the reservoir's water line previously stood. The vice president pitched the administration's infrastructure and social safety net agenda as critical to tackling the effects of climate change — which scientists say intensify extreme weather events such as heatwaves and droughts.

  • Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry have a chance to play Thursday

    The Browns will be without their top two running backs when they face the Broncos on Thursday night, but they aren’t ruling out their top two wide receivers at this point. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Tuesday press conference that Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry both have a chance to play against [more]

  • Kanye West Donned a Creepy White Mask to Have Coffee With Former Trump Fixer Michael Cohen

    Because why not?

  • Special elections show how much the parties have changed

    IOWA — There is always a bit of unchecked hubris in politics ahead of a big midterm election. Special elections, at times, lull strategists into believing their party will safely hold on to its majority or snatch it away from the other side.

  • Eric Trump Criticizes Joe Biden's Delaware Visit, Despite His Dad's Own Travel Schedule

    Donald Trump frequently left the White House to visit his properties and play golf.

  • Hospital Says Ivermectin-Obsessed Pols ‘Harassed and Threatened’ Docs

    Office of Montana Attorney General Austin KnudsenAt least three high-ranking public officials in Montana tried to pressure a hospital to allow a woman hospitalized with COVID-19 to access drugs that have not been authorized for treatment of the virus—and even “threatened” doctors and dispatched a state trooper, according to the hospital.“Last week, several of our providers and care team members who are working tirelessly at the bedside were harassed and threatened by three public officials,” And

  • Kentucky student found unresponsive at fraternity dies of 'presumed alcohol toxicity'

    University of Kentucky police were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity on Monday "regarding reports of an unresponsive student," according to the school.

  • Vietnamese filmmakers create visually stunning short about AAPI hate being as old as American history

    Vietnamese filmmakers Sally Tran and Phuong Vo have created a short film about the history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S. What it’s about: The short film, entitled “Centuries and Still,” unveils the “search for justice [that] goes back to the Gold Rush era fetishization of Asian women, to today’s hate crimes targeting Asian elders.” Vo is a Vietnamese American independent film producer and photographer who arrived in the U.S. in 2013.