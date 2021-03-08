Supreme Court refuses to take up Trump suit about Wisconsin election results

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·1 min read
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge brought as part of President's Donald Trump's effort to overturn last year's election.

Without comment, the justices declined to hear Trump's effort to invalidate more than 221,000 Wisconsin ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the swing state’s two most heavily Democratic counties.

Trump had argued that the state illegally allowed voters to submit their ballots via drop boxes during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also said local officials allowed voters to circumvent voter ID requirements by claiming an exception to the law meant to cover voters who are "indefinitely confined."

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court rejected Trump's initial lawsuit, ruling 4-3 that the now-former president's challenge to voters who were indefinitely confined was without merit and that the other claims came too late.

In his first speech since leaving office, former President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Following a partial recount, Joe Biden had more than 20,000 votes over Trump in Wisconsin. Biden was sworn in as president under tight security and COVID-19 restrictions in January.

In February, the high court declined to hear a dispute over whether absentee ballots received up to three days after Election Day in Pennsylvania should have been counted in the 2020 presidential election. It also turned back a separate Trump claim about Wisconsin absentee voting in February.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court declines to hear Trump election claim from Wisconsin

