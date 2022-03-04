Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

  • Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
    Kyrgyz-American man convicted of the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15th, 2013.
  • Clarence Thomas
    Clarence Thomas
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States


The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court's conservative majority sided with the Justice Department's argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.

"Dzohkhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority. "The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one."

