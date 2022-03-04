Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, ruling that a lower federal court had provided him a fair trial despite the national media frenzy that surrounded the case.

In a closely watched case this term, the Biden administration sought to overturn an appeals court ruling that the trial judge erred when he blocked a jury from considering evidence that Tsarnaev's older brother had been implicated in a triple murder years before the 2013 marathon attack.

Tsarnaev's lawyers said the evidence was central to their effort to mitigate his sentence.

"Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes," Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for a 6-3 majority of the high court. "The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one."

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, writing a dissent that was joined by two of his colleagues, noted that when "death is at stake...particular judicial care" is required.

"In my view, the Court of Appeals acted lawfully in holding that the District Court should have allowed Dzhokhar to introduce this evidence," Breyer wrote.

Another question in the case that received less attention during oral arguments in October was whether the trial court erred when it declined to ask potential jurors specific questions about their media consumption in the wake of the bombing, such as what they had "read, seen, heard, or experienced" about the incident.

Tsarnaev, 28, was convicted of dozens of crimes in the attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. The case divided Bostonians, revived a debate over executions and tested President Joe Biden's opposition to capital punishment.

Tsarnaev received a death sentence in 2015. The Tsarnaev brothers also shot and killed Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a shootout with police in a Boston suburb after the bombing.

Biden has voiced his personal concerns about capital punishment and his administration imposed a moratorium on federal executions. It was the Trump administration, which resumed those executions, that appealed the case to the Supreme Court. Biden's administration continued to pursue the government's case when it came into office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court okays death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Tsarnaev