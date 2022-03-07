Supreme Court rejects appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned sexual assault conviction

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of a Pennsylvania court ruling that overturned comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.

Why it matters: Cosby had been sentenced to 3–10 years in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004 before his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

  • The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in June that an agreement he struck to provide testimony in a civil lawsuit in 2005 and 2006 should have given him immunity in the case.

  • Cosby, who has been accused of sexual misconduct or rape by more than 60 women, was released from prison last year.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

