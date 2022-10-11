Supreme Court rejects appeal by Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black parishioners in Charleston, SC

Reuters Videos

STORY: How can we reduce the amount of methane in cows’ burps?Feed them probiotics – according to researchers in New Zealand.These cows at Massey University farm in Palmerston North are enjoying their daily feed blended with a special extra ingredient: Kowbucha. It’s a punnily named probiotic that’s so far proven itself successful in reducing emissions from calves."The true eureka moment for me was when we got the results of the first cattle trial back and we were able to show that we got a reduction in methane of up to 20% in those animals’’Shalome Bassett is the principal scientist at Fonterra Research and Development Center.She’s been in charge of a series of tests carried out by the dairy giant since 2021 to gauge the efficacy of the probiotic.[Shalome Bassett, Kowbucha program leader:]"So 'Kowbucha' is a natural potential probiotic methane busting solution to reducing methane emissions on farms in New Zealand and potentially globally. So the way that we came up with it is that we've got one of the world's largest dairy culture collections, we've got over 40,000 strains here and we'd been using that collection to look at probiotics for human health applications.’’"So it's really easy for the farmer to use. They can take a sachet of powder and they just mix it into the milk that they would be giving their calves anyway so they've mixed it in the bucket, give it to the calf and job done."Bassett hopes to introduce Kowbucha sachets in stores by the end of 2024.Agricultural emissions currently account for around half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions.As of 2025, farmers will have to start paying for their animals’ burps…as part of the government’s agricultural emissions pricing plan designed to cut biogenic methane emissions by 10% on 2017 levels by 2030, and up to 47% by 2050.The move will make New Zealand the first country in the world to make farmers pay for emissions from livestock. It's raised concerns within farm groups.Others believe it’s the financial incentive that farmers need to reduce emissions."Our farmers need a solution and New Zealand needs a solution. So New Zealand has key targets it needs to meet by 2030 and also by 2050 and this is a great solution that would be easy for farmers to adopt and help us meet some of those key targets."Other feed additives available abroad have also shown positive results. For example, Royal DSM's Bovaer feed additive can reduce methane emissions by 30% in dairy cows and by more in beef cattle.New Zealand is considering whether supplements from abroad can be adapted locally. But much of the science overseas focuses on altering barn animals' foodand is harder to implement in a country where animals largely live outdoors and eat grass.In May 2022, New Zealand's government announced it would spend over $213 million on research over the next four years to counter agricultural emissions.A lot of research is already under way but agricultural economist Susan Kilsby says there’s still a lot to be done…in a country where agricultural products make up more than 75% of the country's goods exports.[Susan Kilsby, ANZ agricultural economist]"It's pretty much going to be a cost to their operation as we go forward, particularly until we have the scientific solutions available to actually reduce the methane emissions down. So at the moment, the easiest way to reduce emissions is to reduce production or have less animals basically. So that's a real challenge when we're trying to also produce enough, continue to produce food and keep our export returns at the level that we want them to."