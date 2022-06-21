Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MARK SHERMAN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected Bayer's appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a $25 million judgment in favor of Edwin Hardeman, a California man who says he developed cancer from using Roundup for decades to treat poison oak, overgrowth and weeds on his San Francisco Bay Area property. Hardeman's lawsuit had served as a test case for thousands of similar lawsuits.

The high court’s action comes amid a series of court fights over Roundup that have pointed in different directions.

On Friday, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an Environmental Protection Agency finding from 2020 that glyphosate does not pose a serious health risk and is “not likely” to cause cancer in humans. The appellate court ordered the EPA to reexamine its finding.

At the same time, Bayer has won four consecutive trials in state court against people who claimed they got cancer from their use of Roundup. The latest verdict in favor of the company came last week in Oregon.

Bayer had argued that federal regulators have repeatedly determined its products are safe, and that lawsuits based on claims under state laws should be dismissed.

Last year, Bayer set aside $4.5 billion to deal with the claims that glyphosate, the weed-killing ingredient in Roundup, causes non-Hodgins lymphoma, a type of cancer. The company had previously taken a charge of nearly $10 billion for earlier rounds of litigation.

Bayer also had warned that allowing these sorts of claims will damage innovation in agriculture, health and other industries.

Bayer inherited Roundup and the litigation when it acquired Monsanto in 2018.

The EPA says on its website that there is “no evidence glyphosate causes cancer humans.” But in 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as ”probably carcinogenic to humans.” The agency said it relied on “limited” evidence of cancer in people and “sufficient” evidence of cancer in study animals.

The Justice Department, which had sided with Bayer in the lower courts during the Trump administration, recommended that the high court not get involved.

Bayer maintains the product is safe, but said that it would replace glyphosate in Roundup for residential use beginning in 2023. Products containing glyphosate will still be available for professional and farm use.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to nix Roundup weedkiller suits

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Bayer AG's bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. The justices turned away a Bayer appeal and left in place a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's action dealt a blow to Bayer as the company maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

  • January 6 committee has not ruled out subpoena for former Vice President Pence

    The January 6 committee said it has not ruled out a subpoena for former Vice President Mike Pence following a hearing focused on former President Trump's push to get Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Pence, meanwhile, criticized President Biden's handling of the economy in a speech in Chicago on Monday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to discuss.

  • Texas’ football season rests on offensive line coach Kyle Flood

    Kyle Flood is critical to Texas' success this upcoming season.

  • Johnson County man to face sentencing Tuesday in 2018 hit-and-run that killed two

    The crash near the intersection of 151st and Stearns streets in Overland Park killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr.

  • Voters line up for primaries in DC, Virginia

    Tuesday is primary day in Washington, D.C. and Virginia where voters are heading to the polls to decide who gets to represent them on the ballot in November's election.

  • Beshear forms medical cannabis advisory committee: So like what does that even mean, dude?

    After continued legislative failure to legalize medical cannabis, Beshear established a medical cannabis advisory board. Here's what we know so far.

  • Starving civilians is an ancient military tactic, but today it's a war crime in Ukraine, Yemen, Tigray and elsewhere

    Grain warehouse destroyed by Russian attacks in Kopyliv, Kyiv province, Ukraine, May 28, 2022. Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA hideous contradiction is playing out in war-torn Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainians are starving in cities besieged by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the country’s grain stores are bursting with food, and the government is begging for international assistance to export Ukrainian grain to world markets. Freeing the wheat will blunt the world food crisis, wh

  • Mexican diplomat starts jostling for 2024 nomination

    Mexico’s top diplomat began the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party on Monday. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard offered his WhatsApp number for comments from the public Monday, and on Sunday he said he would start touring the country to build support. On Monday, Ebrard announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

    New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters. Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated. Last […]

  • Kansas governor signs bill cutting food sales tax a fourth time. GOP objects to 'campaign stops'

    Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is using her office for multiple staged signings of the same tax cut bills as her campaign ads highlight axing grocery tax.

  • Stimulus Update: Surprising Allies Join the Fight for a Renewed Child Tax Credit

    Several Republican senators have joined scores of Democratic lawmakers in calling for the U.S. to reinstate Child Tax Credit payments. For more than a year, Democrats like President Joe Biden, Senators Sherrod Brown, Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Ron Wyden, Reverend Raphael Warnock, and Vice President Kamala Harris have advocated for regular Child Tax Credit payments to help families struggling to feed and clothe their children.

  • Anticipating US downturn, Elon Musk details Tesla staff cuts

    DOHA (Reuters) -Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said a 10% cut in salaried staff at the electric car maker will happen over three months, as the world's richest man predicted a U.S. recession was more likely than not. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg, Musk said the cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5% reduction in total headcount, changes he described as "not super material". But he expressed concern about the prospect of a U.S. recession.

  • Germany rejects EU plan for ban on new fossil-fuel cars from 2035

    Germany's government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission has proposed a 100% reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. European Parliament lawmakers backed the proposals this month, before negotiations with EU countries on the final law take place.

  • Letters to the Editor: George Gascón's critics are shamefully politicizing the El Monte tragedy

    Criminal justice reform is complicated, but it must be done because the current system is not working. Dist. Atty. Gascón gets that.

  • York woman sentenced for hiding grandmother’s remains in freezer for Social Security benefits

    Cynthia Black has been sentenced to maximum of 23 months with probation for hiding her grandmother's remains in a freezer to collect Social Security.

  • Japan PM says dialogue with China, S. Korea key to stability

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that talks with China's leader are key to regional and international peace and stability amid growing tensions over territorial disputes and Beijing's increased military activity around Japan. “It is important to maintain stable and constructive relations” between Japan and China, Kishida said at a party leaders' debate in Tokyo ahead of July 10 parliamentary elections.

  • Atlanta United signs two players from Mexico's Liga MX

    Atlanta United has landed two players from Mexico's Liga MX to bolster positions affected by injuries. The team announced Tuesday it had signed defender Juan José Purata on loan from Tigres UANL for the remainder of the 2022 season. A day earlier, it acquired goalkeeper Raúl Gudiño of Chivas Guadalajara.

  • Supreme Court Declines to Hear Bayer Appeal on Roundup

    The high court’s decision not to hear case leaves German conglomerate exposed to billions of dollars in potential settlement costs.

  • Jan. 6 committee's next 2 hearings will focus on how Donald Trump pressured election officials

    The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 will hold more public hearings this week, focusing on Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential race by pressuring local election officials. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane discussed what to expect on "CBS News Mornings".

  • Priced out of their homeland, a new wave of Americans seeks better, cheaper living in Mexico

    The low cost of housing proves alluring to anyone who can take advantage of the work-from-home revolution.