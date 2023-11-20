Supreme court rejects Chauvin’s appeal of George Floyd murder conviction

The US supreme court rejected on Monday a conviction appeal for the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd.

The decision affirms Derek Chauvin’s conviction for second-degree murder and sentence of more than 20 years in prison.

In October, Chauvin’s legal defense requested the highest court in their nation take up their client’s case, arguing he was denied a fair trial in 2021 because of prejudice in the pretrial due to publicity.

They also argued juror misconduct, alleging that it was in the jurors’ best interest to find Chauvin guilty to avoid threats of violence from the public.

The supreme court did not provide comment on its decision to refuse Chauvin’s appeal.

Floyd, who was Black, was killed by police on 25 May 2020, igniting global protests calling for his murderers to be brought to justice and an end to police brutality and racism worldwide.

Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes outside the convenience store where Floyd was suspected of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

A video captured by a bystander showed Floyd’s final moments as he called out for his mother and said, “I can’t breathe,” which became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Three other former officers involved in Floyd’s murder – J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane – received lesser state and federal sentences.

Chauvin is separately appealing his conviction on federal civil rights charges.