Supreme Court Rejects GOP-Led States on Biden Climate Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away an appeal by 12 Republican-led states, refusing to let them challenge the Biden administration’s use of estimates for the social cost of greenhouse gas emissions when issuing regulations.

The high court without explanation or any published dissent left intact a federal appeals court ruling that the Missouri-led group of states hadn’t suffered the type of concrete injury that would give them legal standing to sue.

The Biden formulas, developed by a White House working group, are designed to guide agencies as they weigh the climate consequences of proposed projects and consider the costs and benefits of new regulations. The calculations ultimately could have a broad impact, affecting oil and gas leases as well as regulations covering agriculture, power plants, construction and fuel-efficiency standards.

The administration is currently using interim numbers amid delays in issuing final estimates. The plan replaced a less stringent cost-estimation approach under former President Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court previously blocked a request by a different group of states to reinstate Trump’s policy while litigation moved forward.

The case is Missouri v. Biden, 22-1248.

