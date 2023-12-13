Supreme Court rejects petition to directly hear lawsuit seeking to end voucher programs

MADISON - The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday decided not to take up a lawsuit seeking to upend the state's system of education by eliminating funding for independent charter schools and the state's four taxpayer-funded school voucher programs while also lifting state-imposed limits on the amount of funding public schools can receive without a referendum.

The ruling from the liberal-controlled court comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former public school educator, and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last month such a legal challenge should begin in circuit court instead of being taken straight to the state's highest court.

The lawsuit, brought by Julie Underwood, former University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education dean, and other Wisconsin residents is funded by the liberal Minocqua Brewing Super PAC.

Former Democratic candidate for the U.S. House and state Assembly Kirk Bangstad, who owns the Minocqua Brewing Co., has created a political action committee using his brewery's namesake to raise money for Democratic causes. The brewery produces beer with politically-themed names.

Bangstad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The petitioners may bring the challenge through a lower court if they choose.

If successful, the lawsuit would overhaul the state's K-12 education landscape by effectively eliminating the school voucher programs, one of which is more than 30 years old and used by nearly 30,000 children in Milwaukee.

Private school voucher programs provide participating schools with a taxpayer-funded voucher to pay for the tuition for each student who is eligible to enroll in the program. The students are typically from lower- and middle-income families.

The state's first voucher program began in Milwaukee in 1990, but the number of vouchers exploded over the last 10 years after Republicans made it a priority to expand the program to the rest of the state.

Last school year, about 29,000 students participated in the Milwaukee voucher program, 17,000 in the statewide program, 4,000 in the Racine program, and 2,000 in the state's voucher program for students with disabilities — costing a total of about $444 million.

Public schools advocates applauded the suit, arguing that vouchers to private schools have drained resources from public schools, while private school advocates slammed the suit and vowed to fight it.

Advocates for private school voucher schools said the effort would hurt thousands of low-income families throughout the state who use the programs to attend private schools.

The lawsuit asks the court to stop three state officials from continuing the choice programs: Vos, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly and Secretary of the Department of Administration Kathy Blumenfeld.

The suit directly petitioned the state Supreme Court to find that the public funding of the state's choice programs and independent charter schools is unconstitutional. While the court usually hears appeals in cases that have already been tried in lower courts, it does have the authority to take cases brought directly to it.

The justices rejected the petition on Wednesday and did not offer an explanation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear suit to end voucher programs