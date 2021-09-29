Supreme Court reverses sex ring conviction of Bruce Bemer. Justices find no proof the Glastonbury businessman knew he was involved with young men forced into prostitution.

The state Supreme Court reversed the high-profile, sex ring conviction of Glastonbury businessman Bruce late Wednesday, finding that prosecutors failed to prove a key element of the crimes with which he was charged: That he was aware the troubled young men he paid for sex had been forced into prostitution.

Bemer was accused of, and did not dispute, that he paid thousands of dollars for sex with at least five drug addicted or mentally unstable young men who had been procured for him. Bemer also admitted knowing the men were recruited by Danbury pimp Robert King, with whom he had a long business and personal relationship. But Bemer denied knowing King coerced the young men to become unwilling participants in a male prostitution ring by extortion and the with holding of drugs.

After a Danbury detective uncovered the the trafficking ring, prosecutors charged Bemer with prostitution crimes requiring proof that he knew or should have known that the young men who he paid hundreds of dollars for sex were victims of a trafficking ring. The trafficking element of the crime results in a more serious category of felony and a more severe penalty.

The prosecutors argued that Bemer at least should have known of the trafficking from his decades-long association with King, as well his first hand knowledge of the mental instability or drug dependence of the young men. A Superior Court jury agreed with the prosecution and convicted Bemer on April 2019 of four counts of patronizing a person he should have known was trafficked and a fifth count of being of acting as a accessory to King’s sex trafficking operation.

Bemer was sentenced to 20 years, suspended after ten. He has been living under house arrest while the appeal of his conviction, by Hartford lawyer Wesley Horton, was pending.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision written by Justice Raheem L. Mullins, disagreed with both the prosecution and the jury.

“In other words, the defendant asserts that the state did not produce sufficient evidence to demonstrate that he knew or reasonably should have known that the men were engaged in prostitution because they had been compelled or induced to do so by means of fraud or coercion,” the court wrote. “We agree.”

The prosecutor on the case, Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen J. Sedensky III, said in a statement Wednesday evening, “We’re disappointed in the decision and that the Connecticut Supreme Court did not see the evidence as the jury did.”