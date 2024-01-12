Supreme Court to review case of a man denied a visa because of his tattoos

WASHINGTON − There are lot of questions tied to the case of Luis Asencio-Cordero, an El Salvador citizen who has been waiting for years to reenter the United States and reunite with his wife.

But this much is clear: Asencio-Cordero was denied a visa eight years ago at least in part because of his tattoos.

One of the markings depicts theatrical masks. Another shows Our Lady of Guadalupe. Federal officials concluded the tattoos signaled Asencio-Cordero's involvement in the MS-13 gang and barred him from reentering the United States. Asencio-Cordero says the tattoos are an expression of his Catholic faith, denies ever being in a gang and says that he has no criminal record.

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider his case, delving into questions about whether a visa denial is even reviewable by federal courts and whether Asencio-Cordero's spouse, who is a U.S. citizen, has a constitutional interest in having her husband permitted into the country.

A police officer patrols outside the Supreme Court on Jan. 5, 2024.

For decades, federal courts have ruled that consular decisions, such as visa denials, are not generally reviewable by the judicial branch. Those decisions, generally, are reserved to the executive branch.

But in Asencio-Cordero's case the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled that the government had not provided adequate explanation of the decision to satisfy his wife's due process rights.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court to review case of a man denied visa because of tattoos