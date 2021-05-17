The Supreme Court ruled unanimously against police who seized a man's guns from his house without a warrant

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously against police who seized a man's guns from his house without a warrant
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US Supreme Court
The US Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, DC, on May 15, 2021. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Supreme Court sided with a man whose guns were taken by police without a warrant.

  • Edward Caniglia had agreed to a psychiatric evaluation, but police returned to his home and took his weapons.

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said a "community caretaking" rule did not apply.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling Monday decided in favor of a Rhode Island man who sued after police seized his weapons without obtaining a warrant.

The case centered on the idea that police have the ability to engage in "community caretaking functions," but Justice Clarence Thomas in the majority opinion wrote the lower court's interpretation of the "community caretaking" rule "goes beyond anything this Court has recognized."

"What is reasonable for vehicles is different from what is reasonable for homes," Justice Clearance Thomas wrote.

During a 2015 argument with his wife, Edward Caniglia put a handgun on his table and told his wife to "shoot [him] and get it over with." His wife left and spent that night in a hotel, but called police for a welfare check when she was unable to reach him in the morning, according to court documents.

When she and officers of the Cranston Police Department arrived at the home, Caniglia agreed to go to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation so long as the police did not take his weapons. But after he left for the evaluation, police entered the home and took his two handguns.

Caniglia sued and said officers had violated his Fourth Amendment right because they did not have a warrant to enter his home and search for the weapons. The lower court had dismissed his case.

The Supreme Court ordered the Boston 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Caniglia against police.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court declines to broaden police authority to search homes

    The court ruled that police in Rhode Island went too far when they searched for a gun in the home of man who had agreed to seek a mental health evaluation.

  • U.S. Supreme Court limits police power to enter homes with no warrant

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to make it easier for police to enter a home without a warrant for reasons of health or public safety, throwing out a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Rhode Island man after officers entered his home and confiscated his guns. The 9-0 ruling directed the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Edward Caniglia's lawsuit accusing police of violating his constitutional rights by bringing him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and taking away his guns without a warrant after a 2015 argument with his wife. Lower courts had ruled that police in the Rhode Island city of Cranston did not violate the Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

    The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't benefit from it. The decision affects prisoners who were convicted in Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, the few places that had allowed criminal convictions based on divided jury votes.

  • S.C. governor signs bill requiring death row inmates to choose firing squad or electric chair

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Monday to require death row inmates to choose between firing squad or the electric chair, as a lack of drugs for lethal injections has stalled executions, AP reports.The big picture: State executions have been steadily dropping for two decades, as the U.S. generally shifted away from the punishment. South Carolina is moving in the opposite direction.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt has been 10 years since South Carolina last executed an inmate on death row. Lawmakers have said that's because pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell states the drugs to carry out lethal injections.Worth noting: Lethal injection is still the primary method for executions under the law, but the state will mandate that prison officials can use an electric chair or firing squad if they don't have the drugs.The big picture: 24 states have a death penalty law in place. Fewer than 50 death sentences have been imposed each year for the past six years. Biden opposes the death penalty and has said he wants to end its use.Three other states — Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah — allow firing squads to carry out executions, AP writes, citing the Death Penalty Information Center.Zoom in: Three South Carolina inmates had chosen an execution method — lethal injection — that the state was unable to carry out, due to a lack of drugs for lethal injection, AP reports.While the electric chair is ready to use in the state, prison officials are still researching how firing squads operate in the three other states that allow them for executions. Lawyers for the three inmates are considering suing, per AP. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas Legislation Would Require Schools to Teach ‘Informed American Patriotism’

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The Texas House has advanced legislation that would require K-12 school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to teach “informed American patriotism” through the founding documents of the U.S. starting in the 2021-22 school year. The House […]

  • Senate Republicans launch full-court press to woo Sununu

    The GOP views the New Hampshire governor as potentially the most important recruit of the midterm cycle.

  • KS Rep. Mark Samsel charged with 3 counts of battery after bizarre classroom incident

    Samsel is facing criminal charges for the alleged battery of two 16-year-olds last month.

  • Rudy Giuliani: I Am Being Treated Like ‘Head of Drug Cartel’

    REUTERSLawyers for Rudy Giuliani slammed prosecutors on Monday for secretly obtaining electronic access to the former New York City mayor’s accounts—likening the operation that resulted in the April 28 FBI raid of his home and office to that of a drug cartel takedown.“Unfortunately for Giuliani, and even more unfortunately for the attorney-client privilege and executive deliberation privilege, and the public’s perception that those privileges are real, the SDNY simply chose to treat a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well-known client—the former President of the United States,” the letter filed Monday on behalf of Giuliani states.The letter is the first legal response from Giuliani’s team since the April 28 raid on Donald Trump’s former attorney’s Manhattan home and office. Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Southern District of New York to appoint a special master to review the evidence seized during the raid to ensure material that falls under attorney-client privilege isn’t released.Giuliani’s lawyers, however, claimed Monday that the government’s push for a special master amounts to a “do over” after prosecutors failed to seek one in what they say was a similar search during the Trump administration.When prosecutors seized contents of Giuliani’s iCloud account with an undisclosed 2019 search warrant, his attorneys claim that they assembled their own “secret taint team” to determine whether the information in the former New York City mayor’s iCloud account benefited from attorney-client privilege rather than asking a judge to appoint an independent special master to make those determinations.Trump Has Blown Off Rudy Giuliani’s Pleas for Help as Feds CircleThey further allege that “the fruits of that 2019 search were certainly used in some part to secure the 2021 largely duplicative search warrant.” As a result, Giuliani’s attorneys have asked a federal judge to halt the appointment of a special master in the 2021 warrant to provide more time for them to review the circumstances and evidence supporting the 2019 search.Giuliani’s team also complained about the government’s non-disclosure order issued alongside its fall 2019 iCloud warrant, in which prosecutors claimed that the existence of the warrant must remain secret because of the risk that Giuliani “might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses.” His lawyers called the allegation “false” and “extremely damaging to Giuliani’s reputation” and demanded that the government reveal the evidence it used to back up the assertion.Giuliani’s attorneys claim that prosecutors intentionally waited until the Biden administration took office and “senior members of the Justice Department had been removed and replaced by Biden appointees” to carry out the raid on their client’s apartment. As evidence, they claim that prosecutors applied for a warrant to search Giuliani’s devices twice before, once in November 2020 and again in January 2021, and were denied.As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s attempts to get out of legal trouble have prompted the former mayor to unsuccessfully seek help from his former allies—including Trump. The former president, however, has been unwilling to help his embattled friend as the feds ramp up their probe into whether Giuliani’s work with Ukrainian officials during the last administration was illegal.A separate letter was filed Monday on behalf of Victoria Toensing, a former top DOJ official and Giuliani associate who was also the subject of a search warrant on April 28. The letter, filed by her legal team, asks the government to return the materials seized during the raid at her D.C. home and asks that she be permitted “to effectively assert her client’s privilege protections and otherwise comply with her ethical obligations to inform them that the Government is in possession of potentially privileged and confidential materials.”“To do so, Ms. Toensing should be afforded the same opportunity to review and assert the privilege that she and her clients would have had if this information were pursued through a subpoena as it normally would have been under similar circumstances,” the letter states, adding that prosecutors should disclose what information is under review so that Toensing may protect her clients.Trump-Supporting Lawyers diGenova and Toensing Teamed Up With Giuliani to Dig Up Ukraine Dirt on Biden: ReportThe letter also mentions a December 2019 Google search warrant that was looking for information about Toensing’s client. Toensing’s lawyer said that while that search warrant was limited in scope, prior to Giuliani’s iCloud search warrant that “contained no such limitation even though it too contained privileged and confidential information concerning the same pending DOJ matter.”“Moreover, neither warrant excluded such information from Google or iCloud production obligations, nor would either third party be equipt to do so if it did,” the letter mentions, adding that both warrants could leak information about an unrelated criminal matter.Toensing’s lawyers also slammed the government’s request for a special master for the raid, adding that the information obtained in April is “virtually identical to those previously seized.” The lawyer now wants the data previously obtained to be returned and information on what prosecutors know.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Palm Beach County prosecutor says Gov. Ron DeSantis can't stop Trump from getting extradited to New York if he's indicted

    "The governor's power to stop an extradition is really nonexistent," Dave Aronberg, the state attorney in Palm Beach County, told CNN.

  • Poll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues

    Two-thirds of GOP voters don't believe President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, suggesting former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud still have momentum, a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found. At the same time, however, most of those voters think Republican lawmakers should be focusing their energy on proposing "important legislation." In fact, supporting election fraud claims was found to be the least important issue in the survey, trailing economic policy and "culture and values," as well. Republican rank and file still deny the legitimacy of the election, but it's still far more important to them now for their leaders to propose legislation on key issues and to match their voters on policy and on values, than it is to see them claim election fraud. pic.twitter.com/gfyWu4NrRr — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 16, 2021 The sentiment was also reflected in questions about Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). An overwhelming majority of respondents backed her ouster, but the most popular reason given was that Cheney wasn't on message with the rest of the party, rather than her thoughts on the 2020 election. NEW FROM @CBSNewsPoll: A majority of Republicans agree with @HouseGOP’s removing @RepLizCheney from conference leadership. Why do they feel this way? They believe she’s not on message; wrong about the 2020 election; didn’t support Trump. 1/3 say disloyalty should be punished. pic.twitter.com/yfnHJWUKw2 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 16, 2021 Finally, there are more Republican voters who think the party should be expanding the base by emphasizing "policies and ideas" than there are those who believe lawmakers should prioritize "pushing for changes to state voting rules." The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted among 951 Republicans in the United States between May 12-14. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe White House is apparently overrun with fliesUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American

  • ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Man Charged in Wife’s Murder Illegally Cast Her Ballot for Trump, Officials Say

    Suzanne Morphew had been missing since May 10, 2020, yet a ballot was mailed in with her name on it casting a vote for Donald Trump.

  • The Army Reveals the Range of Its New Hypersonic Weapon: 1,725 Miles

    That means U.S. forces could easily strike targets in Russia and China during a conflict.

  • What is going on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene? Here is what happened this week

    This week Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly made headlines after confrontations on Capitol Hill.

  • Nearly one year after George Floyd’s murder, Black and white Americans have very different views on race

    About 4 in 10 U.S. adults think race relations in the country are worse today than they were a year ago.

  • Biden administration to send 20 million U.S.-authorized vaccine doses abroad

    President Biden will send an additional 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to other countries by the end of June, including shots authorized by the FDA for use in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.Why it matters: It will be the first time the U.S. has sent Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses abroad. The administration previously announced plans to export 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized domestically.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free80 million is the highest number of doses donated by any country in the world, according to Psaki. She did not comment on where the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines will go, saying that decision will come after it receives clearance from the FDA in the next few weeks.Between the lines: By the end of June, it's likely the U.S. will have more than 20 million authorized doses sitting around. States have already started turning down their federal vaccine allocations as demand has dropped.The big picture: The U.S. has faced criticism for hoarding vaccines, especially as supply outpaces demand domestically. Among the world's four major vaccine producers, America has kept nearly its entire supply up to now.Go deeper: The global line for coronavirus vaccines stretches back to 2023Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters threatens to sue Fox News after ‘false claims,’ citing death threats

    The 82-year-old U.S. congresswoman detailed a death threat she received, in which a caller referred to her as the n-word and said she deserved to be “hung by a rope for treason.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters is weighing a lawsuit against Fox News after the conservative news outlet reported that she requested and utilized federal law enforcement for security during her travels to and from Minnesota where she attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. In a report published on Friday, Fox News claimed Rep. Waters (D-Calif.) used government resources to be accompanied by two armed Capitol Police officers and two U.S. Secret Service agents and that she requested two air marshals and two more marshals to escort her in the airport.

  • Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

    Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal court in Atlanta by county election board members, individual voters, election volunteers, nonprofit organizations and a journalist. It joins a half dozen other legal challenges, asking a judge to declare parts of the new election law unconstitutional and to prohibit the state from enforcing them.

  • Tom Cruise was skeptical to star in 'Top Gun' until he flew with the US Navy's Blue Angels: They 'flipped him and did all kinds of stunts'

    Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said the Angels performed stunts with Cruise in-air so he would "never" return to a cockpit, "but it was...the opposite."

  • Republican Arizona election official says Trump "unhinged"

    The Republican who now leads the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged” and called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations. The former president's statement came as Republican Senate President Karen Fann has demanded the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors come to the Senate to answer questions raised by the private auditors she has hired.

  • Israel accuses Bella Hadid of advocating 'throwing Jews into the sea' during pro-Palestinian march

    Over the past few weeks, Bella Hadid has been outspoken on social media about her support for Palestinians.