Supreme Court rules against EPA effort to regulate power plant emissions in major climate suit

John Fritze, USA TODAY
4 min read
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against an Environmental Protection Agency effort to regulate power plant emissions, dealing a blow to the Biden administration in one of the most significant climate cases decided by the high court in more than a decade.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for a 6-3 majority. The court's three liberal justices dissented.

At the center of the case was a question about whether the EPA had authority to curb carbon emissions from power plants. Simmering just below the surface was a deeper debate over how much authority all federal agencies have to issue regulations absent explicit authorization from Congress – an issue with far-reaching implications.

"Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible 'solution to the crisis of the day,'" Roberts wrote for the majority. "But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme.... A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body."

Associate Justice Elena Kagan wrote in dissent that the court was stripping the EPA of vital authority.

"The stakes here are high," Kagan wrote. "Yet the court today prevents congressionally authorized agency action to curb powerplants’ carbon dioxide emissions. The court appoints itself – instead of Congress or the expert agency – the decision-maker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening."

Though not widely discussed during oral arguments earlier this year, the case arrived at the high court as scientists, U.S. military officials and the United Nations have warned about dire and imminent consequences from climate change. A report in April found that without immediate emission reductions, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius – a key cutoff for curbing sea-level rise – is "beyond reach."

The appeal had its genesis in an effort by the Obama administration in 2015 to reduce power sector emissions. The Supreme Court temporarily blocked those regulations from taking effect and the Trump administration repealed the rules in 2017, easing the requirements on the plants.

Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kansas, on Sept. 18, 2021.
New York, 21 other mainly Democratic states, and some of the nation’s largest cities sued over the Trump repeal. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled last year that the way the EPA handled the rollback of the Obama-era rule amounted to a misreading of the 1970 law.

Nineteen GOP-led states, led by West Virginia, appealed that ruling.

Beyond emissions: How a major climate case could change the course of Biden's presidency

The potential implications of the decision were far broader than the EPA and environmental issues. Several members of the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority have expressed skepticism about the authority of federal agencies to issue regulations in situations where a law passed by Congress is ambiguous, especially when they have major economic or social impacts. That's a break from the past, when federal courts tended to defer to agencies.

Last year, the Supreme Court blocked a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. That regulation was based on a 1944 federal law that gives the Department of Health and Human Services the power to "make and enforce such regulations" that in the agency's judgment "are necessary to prevent" the "spread of communicable diseases." A majority of the Supreme Court said that Congress couldn't have meant to give CDC the power to regulate the rental housing market.

Backlash: Ruling overturning Roe v. Wade sparks debate about Supreme Court's legitimacy

The high court's review of the power plant emissions regulation was complicated by the fact that no rule was formally in place – the appeals court had struck down the Trump administration's repeal of the Obama-era rule but did not reinstate the earlier regulation. Because of that, the Biden administration argued that the court should have dismissed the appeal as moot.

The initial reductions sought in the Obama plan, meanwhile, were already achieved through the closure of coal plants – a shift driven by economic, not government, forces.

West Virginia and other states countered that the Biden administration is crafting a new power plant emissions rule and asserted that the appeals court decision brought "back to life a rule that hurts us and that takes off the books a rule that benefits us."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court rules against EPA effort to curb power plant emissions

