Supreme Court rules against immigrant who was deported for long ago DUI conviction

David G. Savage
·2 min read
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, shows the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
The Supreme Court building in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

The Supreme Court made it harder Monday for an immigant to defend himself against a charge of unlawful entry, even though he was wrongly sent out of the country more than 20 years ago based on a DUI conviction.

The ruling will have a particular impact in California because the 9th Circuit Court based in San Francisco had allowed immigrants to win a reprieve from a federal judge if their deportation order was "fundamentally unfair."

The high court overruled that approach Monday and said federal judges are usually not authorized to take up such complaints.

Federal law calls for deporting noncitizens who are convicted of an "aggravated felony" that is a "crime of violence." But in 2004, the high court ruled that driving under the influence is not a crime of violence because it involves negligence rather than an intent to do harm.

However, that decision will not spare Refugio Palomar-Santiago from being prosecuted for an unlawful reentry. He is a 62-year-old Mexican national who is married and has two children. He was granted permanent resident status in the United States in 1990.

But the next year, he was convicted of DUI, which led to his deportation in 1998. He returned to this country at some point and was living without authorization in 2017 when he was taken into custody. He was indicted on an unlawful reentry charge, a crime that would result in him being deporting again.

He defended himself by pointing to a congressional amendment in 1996 that said immigrants may contest a deportation order if it is "fundamentally unfair." Palomar-Santiago said it was indeed unfair because he had been sent out of the country for a crime that the Supreme Court later ruled was not an "aggravated felony" warranting deportation. If his original deportation order was invalid, he said, he cannot be charged with an unlawful entry.

He won before a federal judge, and the 9th Circuit Court, which agreed he had been wrongly deported based on the DUI conviction.

But he lost in a 9-0 ruling before the Supreme Court on Monday.

Writing for the court in U.S. vs. Palomar-Santiago, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Congress set three conditions, not just one, before immigrants could go to court to challenge an earlier deportation. They must show they first tried and were denied all "administrative remedies," and they were then deprived of an "opportunity for judicial review" by an immigration appeals board.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • British Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head

    In the early hours of Sunday morning, Sasha Johnson, a British Black Lives Matter activist, was attacked and shot in the head in south London.

  • Peloton to build first US factory after supply problems

    The exercise equipment company has struggled to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

  • Asian man shoved onto Queens subway tracks; police suspect possible hate crime

    NEW YORK — An Asian man was shoved onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train in Queens Monday morning, narrowly escaping death in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, sources said. The 35-year-old victim was pushed into the path of an F train at the 21st St.-Queensbridge station in Long Island City about 7:45 a.m., police said. His assailant was muttering under his ...

  • Lowest price on the web: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is just $20 at Best Buy

    'The Lite is pure delight,' raved a five-star reviewer.

  • Obama suggested Trump rename the Iran Nuclear Deal the 'Trump Anti-Nuclear Deal' when they met at the White House, according to new book

    Obama's strategy at the 2016 Oval Office meeting was to "start by buttering up Trump," according to a copy of a forthcoming book obtained by Insider.

  • Last cat out of the Tiger King Park bag as seizure completed

    Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga. A jaguar was among the last cat removed from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, a few miles north of Oklahoma’s border with Texas, The Oklahoman reported Sunday. The turbulent beginnings of the zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

  • 16-year-old dead, 5 other teens injured in Ohio shooting

    Olivia Kurtz was brought to a local hospital in Columbus and died just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

  • California's highest-in-the-nation gas taxes are rising. But promised repairs are lagging

    With the gas tax set to increase again July 1, the campaign to fix roads and bridges is again stirring contention.

  • Have COVID vaccine, will travel: These are the countries open to fully vaccinated Americans

    Got your shots and ready to travel abroad? Check our lists of which countries are accepting vaccinated Americans and those with negative COVID tests.

  • David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash speak

    Half a century ago, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released one of the greatest albums of the rock era, "Déjà vu." The record would sell eight million copies, but the band, and the friendships, did not endure. "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason talks with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash about their shared history and the timeless music they produced, as "Déjà vu" gets a delayed 50th-anniversary expanded release.

  • People Behind Crypto Protocol DeFi100 May Have Absconded With $32M in Investor Funds

    A not-so-classy message on the DeFi100.org website told investors they'd been fooled and "you can't do [the slightest thing] about it."

  • Children tell of neglect, filth and fear in US asylum camps

    The BBC has uncovered allegations of cold temperatures, sickness, lice and abuse, through a series of interviews with children and staff at US detention camps for children.

  • Faith in numbers: Fox News is must-watch for white evangelicals, a turnoff for atheists...and Hindus, Muslims really like CNN

    Fox News has a faithful audience. AP Photo/Richard DrewFox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source – around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated” – compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public. To further explore the relationship between different faiths and the TV news they associate with as part of my research on religion data, I analyzed the result of another survey, the Cooperative Election Survey. The annual survey, which was fielded just before the November 2020 election, with the results released in March, polled a total of 61,000 Americans over a number of topics. One question was on their news consumption habits. It asked what television news networks respondents had watched in the prior 24 hours. Percentage of respondents who saw TV news in past 24 hours Ryan Burge/CES Some very interesting patterns emerged across religious traditions – and the nonreligious – and the type of media being consumed. For instance, of the the big three legacy news operations – ABC, CBS and NBC – there was no strong base of viewership in any tradition. In most cases, about a third of people from each religious tradition said that they watched one of those legacy networks in the last 24 hours. PBS scored very low among every tradition. In most cases fewer than 15% of respondents reported watching PBS in the time frame. However, the numbers for the three major cable news networks – CNN, Fox News and MSNBC – were much higher across the board. In eight of the 16 religious and nonreligious traditions categorized in the poll, CNN viewership was at least 50% of the sample. This was led by 71% of Hindus who watched CNN and 63% of Muslims. The least likely group to watch CNN was clearly white evangelicals, at just 23%. In comparison, MSNBC scored lower nearly across the board. In fact, in none of the 16 classification groups was viewership of MSNBC greater than it was for CNN. Fox News viewership was higher than that of MSNBC, but was not as widely dispersed as it is for CNN. It’s no surprise, given its reputation as a conservative news outlet, that 61% of white evangelicals say that they watch Fox News – in the last election, around 80% of white evangelicals voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump. The other three traditions where viewership was at least 50% are white Catholics, Mormons and members of the Eastern Orthodox Church. It should come as no surprise, as those are three groups that consistently vote for the Republican Party. Just 14% of atheists watched Fox, which is just about in line with the share of white evangelicals who watch MSNBC. Fracturing right-wing media But with the fracturing of conservative media sources seeing more competitors vying for viewers among the right, Fox News could see a drop in viewership from the religious right. In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News viewership plunged as many Trump supporters believed that the network was not being loyal to their standard-bearer of the GOP. Given the vast number of news options that people of faith have and the increase in political polarization in the United States, the pressure for networks to deliver the news that people want to hear will only increase as time passes. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ryan Burge, Eastern Illinois University. Read more:Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian communityHow theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic Ryan Burge does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Top Kremlin Pundits Celebrate Mid-Air Takedown of Journo Facing Execution

    PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty ImagesAs many around the world gasped over the outrage taking place in Belarus—where authorities forced down a passenger jet in order to arrest a journalist—pro-Kremlin propagandists were nothing short of delighted about the incident, rejoicing and celebrating in Moscow.On Sunday, Belarusian authorities ordered a Ryanair flight that took off from Athens to land in Minsk under false pretenses—a mere pretext to arrest a journalist on board. Roman Protasevich faces the death penalty after being placed on a “terrorist” list for his reporting on police brutality during anti-government protests in Belarus last year.“Never thought I’d be jealous of Belarus for any reason. But now I’m jealous. Well done, Batka,” tweeted Margarita Simonyan, the head of Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik, using the nickname for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’Appearing on the state TV show Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, Simonyan doubled down on her support for the actions of the Belarusian dictator. “That was brazen. Great job. That’s how it ought to be done. I, for one, support such measures.” In response to media inquiries, Simonyan tweeted a poem that seemed to suggest the journalist “had it coming.”As for the method used to apprehend Protasevich, state TV experts said they’re shocked not by Lukashenko’s tactics—which they described as perfectly normal—but by the reactions from the West.Speaking on Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, political scientist Vladimir Kornilov suggested: “Let's dispatch our Snowden to Cuba for a vacation and see what happens then.” Likewise, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed to be “shocked” not by Lukashenko’s actions, but instead by what she described as “Western hypocrisy” in this regard.Yury Afonin, a member of the State Duma for the Russian Federation, said on 60 Minutes: “Any traitor to their country—and Protasevich is a traitor and terrorist—will be held accountable. It’s unavoidable.” On another show, political scientist Sergey Mikheyev suggested that Russia could learn a thing or two from the Ryanair incident. “[Lukashenko] created an important precedent for us to follow in dealing with such people.”RT’s Margarita Simonyan was excited that the opposition journalist was captured in such a brazen manner. Perhaps unsurprisingly so, given that she is one of the most vocal proponents of the idea that Russia should ban any media that isn’t owned or controlled by the government.On the state media talk show The Right to Know in February, Simonyan said: “All resources and instruments that could be used to influence or alter the mentality of the masses and the mood of society need to be owned by us, by our country.” She added: “The West is in a state of war with Russia—a sanction war at the minimum, information war, hybrid war, etcetera. And yet they’re funding everything tied to the opposition. Should we close down everything Western? Yes, I think so.”To erase any notion of adherence to democratic values, Simonyan clarified: “Why would I see danger in limiting the freedom of speech when I don’t believe in freedom of speech?”During the state media talk show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev in March, Simonyan urged: “We must cut anyone who is working for their [Western] money out of Russian political life. Everyone. It has to be forbidden through legislation. Do you want to be in politics or media—and media is the same thing as politics—you can’t do that, if you’re receiving even one dollar from over there.” At the same time, Simonyan is adamant that Russian state-funded RT and Sputnik should be able to freely function in Western countries.Russia State Media Gears Up for a War ‘Against the West’Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t far behind Lukashenko in his quest to silence dissent and eliminate any media coverage that dares to question his authoritarian rule. He falsely claims that Russia’s very survival is in peril, as the West is allegedly scheming to destroy the nation by removing him from his otherwise unending presidency through nefarious means.The Kremlin’s extensive propaganda apparatus is dedicated to painting the United States as a relentless, omnipresent foe. On state-funded media outlet Sputnik this month, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserted her belief that the Internet as a whole is secretly controlled by the U.S. government.“It’s a scary snake pit,” Zakharova exclaimed, describing the world wide web as a tool of hybrid warfare used to interfere in the affairs of sovereign nations. The Russian government’s intent to separate the country’s internet from the rest of the world is being portrayed to average Russians as a set of measures that is being implemented for their own good, as opposed to the real beneficiary: Russian President Vladimir Putin.The only solution that is being proposed by the Kremlin to the Russian people is systematic elimination of the internal opposition, along with getting rid of the foreign media operating within Russia’s borders, and the eventual creation of the “sovereign internet,” which would operate separately from the world wide web. The Kremlin’s propagandists are working overtime to convince the citizens that what they really want is less freedom, more oppression, no plurality in media and no change in power. In other words, a surefire formula to ensure that Putin remains president for life.On Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev in March, RT’s Simonyan made an Orwellian claim that the Russian people are not suffering from lack of freedom but are instead unhappy with excessive freedoms being afforded by the government—and should be glad to give them up for the good of the country. On The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev last Tuesday, Russian lawmaker Oleg Morozov advocated arresting people left and right, with no regard for what the West might say or do about it. “There is a war of annihilation being waged against my country,” Morozov claimed, as he urged authorities to crack down on the opposition to prevent an uprising.Girlfriend of Belarusian Activist Also Snatched From Hijacked Commercial FlightWhile opposition leader Alexei Navalny languishes in prison, state media personalities are claiming that the Russians want Putin’s opponents to be crushed in a more violent manner. During his nightly broadcast last Tuesday, state media host Vladimir Soloviev claimed: “Our liberals are pushing the country back to 1937 [Stalin’s year of terror], which would be welcomed by a sizable segment of the population. It could get very bloody.” This message is meant not only to feed the worst instincts of the masses, but also to deter any internal opposition, while the external influence is systematically uprooted.Describing the effect of Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), Margarita Simonyan claimed last year that RT’s U.S.-based reporters are being “subjected to horrific pressure from their media, their names are being published, they are being shamed, influence is being exerted upon their friends and their family.” She shamelessly contended: “No normal person could possibly like a monopoly in media. That kind of monopoly leads to fallacies and mistakes. And when the matter at hand pertains to geopolitics and the world order, fallacies and mistakes can be deadly.”As Roman Protasevich likely faces torture at the hands of Lukashenko's regime, Russian state TV hosts and experts pointed out with cruel glee that he will be forced to provide information about supposedly being funded by Western intelligence agencies, further enforcing the illusion that anyone who dares to question the government is a foreign-funded “traitor.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • WhatsApp tells Indian government user privacy is 'highest priority'

    Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp on Monday said that it had told the Indian government that the privacy of users was its highest priority after the country's technology ministry raised questions about the messaging app's new privacy policy. India's technology ministry asked WhatsApp in a May 18 letter to withdraw its updated privacy policy, which came into effect on May 15, and also said the government could take legal action against the company. "We have responded to the Government of India's letter and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority," the company said in a statement on Monday.

  • Accused killer Tyler Terry in custody after dayslong search

    A man wanted in connection to several murders was taken into custody Monday after a massive search effort, police said. "Tyler Terry is in custody," the Chester County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office tweeted. Terry had been on the run since last Monday, when he was allegedly part of a high-speed police chase with Chester County Sheriff's deputies, police said.

  • U.S. Republicans clash over Jan 6 panel as Senate debate looms

    Republicans in the U.S. Congress clashed on Sunday over the need for an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with one lawmaker warning that failure to create the panel could plague the party's election prospects in 2022 and beyond. A measure to establish the commission passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week with support from 35 Republicans. "I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it's too early to create that commission," Senator Roy Blunt, a member of McConnell's leadership team, told the television program "Fox News Sunday."

  • Google Photos will help you delete blurry pictures and screenshots

    Unlimited free storage for photos and videos is going away on June 1st, so you'll need to manage files more carefully.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police