Supreme Court rules against immigrants with Temporary Protected Status

Shares of developmental gene therapy company Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) sank by 11.3% during the month of May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In late April, Adverum announced that its experimental gene therapy for diabetic macular edema (DME), known as ADVM-022, hit a serious snag in its ongoing midstage trial. Specifically, a patient in the trial reportedly developed hypotony (low intraocular pressure) and loss of vision in the treated eye, forcing the company to rethink its clinical program for ADVM-022.