Supreme Court rules against labor in private property case, barring access for organizing

WASHINGTON – In a blow to labor, a divided Supreme Court ruled in favor of two California fruit farmers on Wednesday who said union organizing on their orchards was an unconstitutional taking of private property.

At issue in the case is a 1975 California law that permits union organizers to access farms 120 days a year during non-work hours to meet with employees. The farmers said the intrusion represented a taking that violated the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition on the government seizing private property "without just compensation."

Six conservative justices agreed with that reasoning while the court's three liberal justices dissented.

"The access regulation grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the conservative majority. "It therefore constitutes a per se physical taking."

The appeal involves a specific dispute in California, but experts – including several third-party groups that filed briefs in the case – said it could have much broader national implications.

"Countless statutes and regulations direct public officials to conduct periodic, often unannounced, inspections of residential and commercial properties to protect health and safety," the National Association of Counties and other local government groups told the court this year. "These public-inspection regimes would collapse if the government had to pay landowners for every inspection."

The justices appeared concerned about how a decision could affect those government inspectors during oral arguments in March. But Roberts sought to limit that reach in the opinion, suggesting the other types of entries for searches or inspections involve different standards from what was at issue in the labor case.

"Unlike a mere trespass, the regulation grants a formal entitlement to physically invade the growers’ land," Roberts wrote, "Unlike a law enforcement search, no traditional background principle of property law requires the growers to admit union organizers onto their premises. And unlike standard health and safety inspections, the access regulation is not germane to any benefit provide."

California’s union law grew out of efforts by César Chávez, who led strikes and marches in the 1960s and 1970s to improve conditions for farmworkers.

But the farmers, Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packaging Company, said the law has led to disruptive protests and that, if allowed to stand, would "eviscerate a landowner’s right to exclude unwanted persons from her property."

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed to an earlier case during oral arguments, a 1956 decision that barred unions from organizing on private property if labor leaders could get access to workers in some other way. Kavanaugh asserted that the farmers were asking the justices to "reinvent the wheel" despite that earlier case.

A federal district court and the San Francisco-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld the California law, ruling against the farmers.

The decision comes at a time when the justices have been expanding property rights, and ruling against unions. Landowners won a closely watched property rights victory at the Supreme Court in 2019 allowing a Pennsylvania woman whose land was used for access to an old burial site to seek compensation in federal court.

A divided court dealt a blow to public employee unions in 2018, meanwhile, when the court's conservative majority ruled 5-4 that unions cannot collect fees from non-members to help defray the costs of collective bargaining. Those fees, permitted under a 1977 decision, violate the free speech rights of those who do not want to contribute, the court said.

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Associate Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, wrote in dissent that the labor groups weren't actually taking anything. And he questioned whether Roberts' attempt to narrow the impact of ruling was workable.

"In my view, the majority’s conclusion threatens to make many ordinary forms of regulation unusually complex or impractical," Breyer wrote. "And though the majority attempts to create exceptions to narrow its rule...the law’s need for feasibility suggests that the majority’s framework is wrong."

