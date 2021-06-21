Supreme Court rules against NCAA on education-related benefits for athletes

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA Monday, upholding a lower-court order that will allow schools to provide unlimited academic-related benefits to their student-athletes.

Why it matters: The ruling bars the NCAA from limiting education-related benefits that colleges can provide their athletes, such as laptops, tutoring services, internships and more.

The NCAA had argued that the limits were necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports. Athletes had argued that the restrictions violate federal antitrust laws.

Some critics say the ruling could open the door to a pay-for-play system in which schools compete for talent by shelling out thousands under the legal guise of education benefits.

What they're saying: "The NCAA’s bankrupt model is finally starting to come apart," tweeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom. "Sickening that colleges reap BILLIONS from student athletes but block them from earning a single dollar. This brings us one step closer to fixing that."

The big picture: The Supreme Court ruling does not touch on the question of whether student athletes can be paid a salary for the rights to their names, image and likeness. Congress is currently considering legislation related to that issue.

