Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
35
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a man on Arizona's death row should be resentenced because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death.

The 5-4 decision, in an opinion by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said John Montenegro Cruz should get a new penalty phase of his trial where it is made clear to jurors that he is ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death.

The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates whose juries received similar misinformation. Arizona currently has approximately 100 people on its death row. It was not clear how many of those might be eligible for a new sentencing hearing.

Cruz had argued that the jury should have been informed he would be ineligible for parole if spared from death and given a life sentence. A judge rejected that request and the state said Cruz failed to make the precise requests he needed to under Supreme Court precedent.

At least one juror has said that had she known that a “life sentence without parole” was an alternative to death, she “would have voted for that option.”

Cruz was convicted of the 2003 murder of a Tucson police officer, Patrick Hardesty. Hardesty and another officer were investigating a hit-and-run accident that led them to Cruz, who attempted to flee and shot Hardesty five times.

A 1994 Supreme Court case, Simmons v. South Carolina, says that in certain death penalty cases, jurors must be told that choosing a life sentence means life without the possibility of parole. That’s required when prosecutors argue that the defendant will pose a threat to society in the future.

Arizona courts refused to apply the decision. In a 2016 case, Lynch v. Arizona, the Supreme Court told Arizona directly that it needed to comply with Simmons. Cruz says Arizona has continued to defy the high court.

The case is Cruz v. Arizona, 21-846.

Recommended Stories

  • As interest rates rise, Biden administration will reduce the cost of some mortgages by $800 per year

    The federal government said Wednesday that it’s lowering the cost of certain federal mortgages by an average of $800 per year, lowering housing costs for an estimated 850,000 homebuyers and homeowners in 2023. The Biden administration announced that through the Federal Housing Administration, it was reducing the annual mortgage insurance premium on FHA-insured mortgages from 0.85% to 0.55% for most new borrowers. The premium is a monthly fee that homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages pay to have their loans insured, and is paid on top of their monthly principal and interest payments.

  • Fourth suspect arrested for fatal road rage shooting of Dallas community leader

    A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Jin Shin, a Korean American business owner and community leader in Dallas. Keeton Sheppard, 34, was taken into custody on Tuesday for his alleged role in the crime, which took place on South University Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Later, several vehicles pulled up at the scene, including a Chrysler that had Markynn Dmorous West — Shin’s alleged shooter — as a passenger.

  • Arizona rancher murder complaint amended with assault counts

    The first-degree murder complaint against an Arizona rancher suspected of killing a Mexican man on his land was amended Tuesday to include two counts of aggravated assault against a pair of other people. The filing in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in the border city of Nogales, Arizona, was the first public mention of the possibility other people may have been hurt in the Jan. 30 incident. The new counts come of the eve of a preliminary hearing for rancher George Alan Kelly, who faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

  • Lawyer for cop who resigned over anti-gay Facebook post: Religious people need not apply?

    Lawyer for Port Wentworth police officer who resigned over Facebook post asks: Should anti-gay religious Americans not apply for police jobs?

  • U.S. Senator Jon Tester will again run in 2024, in boon for Democrats

    (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana launched his 2024 reelection bid on Wednesday, in a plus for Democrats, who are seeking to defend their slim 51-49 Senate majority but will face challenges in several battleground states next year. Tester, 66, who has represented Montana in the U.S. Senate since 2007, is a reliable moderate Democrat who has won three tight races in the past in an increasingly Republican state. "Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families," Tester said in a Twitter post declaring his reelection campaign.

  • A judge said a former state official violated the state's public records law. Here's why he said he could not impose any penalties.

    Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, himself a Supreme Court candidate, said he could not impose penalties on Frederick Prehn for withholding records.

  • The U.S. government defaults only if Biden and Yellen aren’t doing their jobs

    How to end the U.S. debt ceiling standoff: Reduce entitlements and forge a bipartisan compromise, writes Peter Morici.

  • Prigozhin shows corpses of Wagnerites, saying they were killed because of lack of shells

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, has showed an image depicting dead Russian mercenaries who allegedly perished on 21 February because the leadership of the regular Russian troops did not give the Wagnerites enough ammunition.

  • Bernie Sanders supports companies moving to a 4-day work week. These companies did just that — here’s what happened.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who votes with Democrats, said even more businesses need to turn to the four-day workweek. Companies in the U.K. that experimented with a four-day workweek last year reported more revenue and less staff attrition, while most workers participating in the trial said they experienced less burnout, fewer negative emotions and more satisfaction with their work-life balance. This is according to the final results of a study of how 61 U.K. companies and their approximately 2,900 workers fared with a compressed workweek between June and December 2022.

  • Kansas women to pay the price of Walgreens bowing to Kobach threat on abortion pills | Opinion

    From Opinion editor Dion Lefler: With faulty legal analysis and political bluster, Kobach gets his way on prescription drugs.

  • Democrat Jennifer McClellan wins special election for Virginia’s 4th District

    Democrat Jennifer McClellan defeated her Republican opponent in a special election Tuesday to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

  • Man Incarcerated Six Decades For Starved Rock Killing Fights Murder Conviction With DNA Testing

    An Illinois man recently paroled after spending nearly 60 years in prison for the murder of one of three women found bludgeoned to death in the state's Starved Rock State Park is seeking a hearing to re-examine DNA evidence from the crime scene. Chester Weger, 83, was accused in the 1960 killings of Lillian Oetting, 50, Frances Murphy, 47, and Mildred Lindquist, 50. The three Chicago-area women were visiting the state park in LaSalle County, Illinois, when they were bludgeoned more than 100 time

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • Pentagon warns poppy seeds might cause troops to fail drug tests

    The Defense Department is advising U.S. military personnel to be mindful of a substance that could derail their careers: poppy seeds. In a memo published Tuesday, Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, warned service members that eating poppy seeds could result in a failed drug test.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "The Military Departments are hereby directed to notify Serv

  • The simple exercise that adds years to your life – and is completely free

    A thick mist has descended over the brow of Gummer’s How. From the summit we should be able to spy the southern tip of Lake Windermere, but icy rain has swallowed the view. On an average hike this would be a disappointment, but today the cooling downpour feels like a blessing.

  • Don Lemon returns to CNN as network reportedly warns 'he's a strike away' from getting fired

    Don Lemon returns to CNN as network reportedly warns 'he's a strike away' from getting fired

  • Column: 'This is crazy': A 102-year-old WWII vet gets a $526 gas bill on top of crippling home-care costs

    World War II veteran Paul Hult has an already tight budget with costs for home healthcare. Now, astronomical gas charges in recent months are threatening to wipe him out, his family says.

  • Parents outraged after Black student receives racist drawings from 6th-grade classmate

    Parents of students at a California elementary school are demanding answers after a series of racist drawings a sixth grader allegedly gave to a fellow Black student were discovered.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse hit with lawsuit from man he shot during 2020 Kenosha clash: 'Little bit of a shock'

    Gaige Grosskreutz filed a lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse, Wisconsin local government and various police officers after he was shot by Rittenhouse during a 2020 riot in Kenosha.

  • McClellan wins special election for Virginia’s 4th District

    Virginia voters on Tuesday elected Democrat Jennifer McClellan, a veteran state legislator from Richmond, to fill an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will make history as the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress. “We will make this commonwealth and this country a better place for everyone,” McClellan said in a victory speech at a party with supporters in Richmond. McClellan, 50, prevailed over right-wing Republican nominee Leon Benjamin in the special election for the blue-leaning 4th District, which has its population center in the capital city and stretches south to the North Carolina border.