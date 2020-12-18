Supreme Court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

The Telegraph

Brussels will agree a Brexit trade deal if it is struck before the end of the year, despite the European Parliament setting a deadline of this Sunday for the agreement to be done. Senior MEPs yesterday warned they would not vote on the UK-EU deal, before the December 31 deadline unless it had the full text of the agreement by midnight on Sunday. EU member states will ignore that deadline and, if necessary, later sideline MEPs to prevent a no trade deal exit on January 1 if an agreement was found on fishing and state subsidies before the end of the Brexit transition period. “December 31 is the final Brexit deadline,” a senior EU diplomat said. The European Parliament is furious at being forced into accelerated ratification procedures for the deal and has warned it will not simply rubber stamp the agreement. MEPs said that if they got the text of the deal any later than Sunday, they could not give it adequate scrutiny before an emergency plenary vote on December 28 or 29. The House of Commons could agree to ratify the deal in just six days if necessary. MPs are on their Christmas holidays but could be recalled at short notice. While the European Parliament will vote to approve any deal, it has no direct role in the trade talks, which are led by the European Commission. EU diplomats said that trade negotiations with Britain would continue if necessary past the parliament’s deadline. Member states would then favour the agreed deal being provisionally applied. That would mean the trade deal would enter into force on January 1 but could be struck down in a European Parliament vote next year. It is thought that the process could take a week. The European Parliament could be offered a vote on the provisional application of the deal, which would enable it to save face. An EU diplomat said, “They would like that but the answer is fat chance. The treaty is clear. The Council can decide on provisional application without the European Parliament.” “We will endeavour to keep them on board of course but if that’s the only way to an operational deal the member states will be looking to the treaty.” “It’s a big issue politically,” one EU official said, who confirmed the parliament would not need to vote on provisional application. Diplomats are wary of the risk of embarrassing the MEPs. Too overt humiliation might see them take their revenge with a painstakingly slow ratification of the deal in the new year. That could be significant because it is not certain at this stage if the whole trade agreement could be provisionally applied. That depends on whether chapters of the agreement are considered “EU-only”, in which case they can, or need backing from national parliaments. That will be unclear until the deal is finalised but it is expected provisional application would mitigate the worst impacts of no deal. The European Commission has promised the European Parliament it will be consulted throughout the Brexit process. Ursula von der Leyen made a political commitment to MEPs that they would not be sidelined. As things stand, Michel Barnier says there will be a short or long no deal period if the agreement is not ratified at the end of the year. But Brussels sources expect the commission to try and bridge the gap between the other two EU institutions. A short no deal would see negotiations picked up again shortly after January 1 in the same format but a long period on WTO terms could see a reboot of the negotiations.