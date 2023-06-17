Supreme Court rules Daviess man's rights were not violated in sex abuse case

Jun. 17—The state Supreme Court has denied the appeal of an Indiana man who was convicted of sexually exploiting several juveniles, including a juvenile in Daviess County, by getting them to send explicit photos and by taking a video of himself engaging in a sexual performance with a minor.

Alex Ryan Payne, 34, of Tell City, was sentenced to 70 years in prison last year by Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Jones.

Jurors found Payne guilty of six counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), one count of use a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 18) and 12 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.

The case involved multiple juveniles who sent explicit photos of themselves to Payne, which was a factor in Jones sentencing Payne to 70 years.

One victim, who was 12 years old when Payne first contacted her on Facebook, testified she had been coerced into a sexual relationship with Payne and that he stalked her and tried to damage her relationships by posting explicit photos of her under fake accounts.

At sentencing, Jones called Payne a "predator" who had tried to ruin the victim's life after she refused to continue meeting with him.

One of the issues in Payne's appeal was the search of one of his cell phones. Investigators had warrants to search Payne's girlfriend's home in Indiana, his mother's home in Owensboro and his vehicle, but the warrant did not cover searching Payne himself.

When Indiana State Police detectives interviewed Payne at his place of work, they requested he turn over his cell phone, without telling him about the search warrant. Payne provided his phone and password, where sexually explicit images were found.

Payne claimed on appeal the cell phone evidence should have been suppressed at trial because Payne claimed he did not voluntarily surrender his phone. Payne claimed he was coerced.

In the decision, which was released Thursday, Supreme Court justice Shea Nickell wrote the facts presented at trial were that the Indiana detectives who interviewed Payne were wearing plain clothes, did not shout at Payne and did not draw their weapons or discuss the search warrant. At trial, one of the Indiana State Police detectives testified he "simply asked" for Payne's phone and Payne "willingly complied."

Although Payne claimed on appeal the ISP detectives "insisted" Payne turn over his phone, "Payne has not pointed out any evidence of record to controvert the trial court's factual findings," Nickell wrote.

Voluntarily giving evidence is an exception to the requirement for a search warrant, Nickell wrote.

Payne also argued some of the counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16) should have run concurrently rather than consecutively, because four of the six counts involved the same victim.

Nickell wrote state law requires certain felon sexual offenses, including use of a minor in a sexual performance, to run consecutively when there were two or more victims.

Payne argued the judge should have told jurors they had discretion to decide if Payne's sentences should run consecutively or concurrently. But Nickell wrote the law requiring consecutive sentences for certain sex offenses prohibits discretion, so the six counts had to run consecutively.

Payne is incarcerated at Northpoint Training Center, a medium security prison in Burgin. He will be eligible for parole in 2039.