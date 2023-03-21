Supreme Court rules for deaf student in education case

FILE - People leave the Supreme Court after oral arguments in Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools, Jan. 18, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously for a a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education, a case that's significant for other disabled students. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
JESSICA GRESKO
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday for a a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education. The case is significant for other disabled students who allege they were failed by school officials.

The case the justices ruled in involves Miguel Luna Perez, who attended public school in Sturgis, Michigan. Perez’s lawyers told the court that for 12 years the school system neglected the boy and lied to his parents about the progress he was making, permanently stunting his ability to communicate.

The justices ruled that after Perez and his family settled a complaint against the school system — with officials agreeing to pay for additional schooling and sign language instruction — they could pursue money damages under a different federal law. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in a eight-page opinion for the court that the case “holds consequences not just for Mr. Perez but for a great many children with disabilities and their parents.”

It remains difficult for Perez, who emigrated to the United States from Mexico at age 9, to make himself understood. Perez’s lawyers say the school system failed him by providing an aide who was not trained to work with deaf students, did not know sign language and in later years left him alone for hours at a time. After over a decade, Perez did not know any formal sign language and communicated through invented signs that anyone unfamiliar with his unique signing did not understand, his lawyers have said.

Meanwhile, the school awarded him inflated grades and his parents believed he was on track to earn his high school diploma. Just before graduation, however, his family was told he qualified only for a “certificate of completion."

His family responded by pursuing claims under two laws: the broad Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against disabled people, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The latter guarantees children with disabilities a free public education that is tailored to their specific needs.

Perez’s family and the school district ultimately settled the IDEA claims. The district agreed to pay for extra schooling and sign language instruction for Perez and his family, among other things, and he graduated from the Michigan School for the deaf in 2020. After the settlement, the family went to federal court and, under the ADA, sought monetary damages, which are not available under the IDEA.

Lower courts said Perez was barred from pursuing his ADA claims because of language in the IDEA, but the Supreme Court disagreed. Gorsuch wrote: “We clarify that nothing” in the IDEA “bars his way.”

The Biden administration had also urged the court to side with Perez. The case is Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools, 21-887.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court

Recommended Stories

  • Airport parking garage attacker asked woman if she ‘wanted to die today,’ AZ cops say

    She fought him off and kicked him in the groin.

  • U.S. FDA to soon decide on second round of Omicron-tailored boosters - WSJ

    FDA officials could make the decision within a few weeks, the report cited the sources as saying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to recommend the shots for them to become widely available after the FDA authorizes a second Omicron-tailored boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech / and Moderna . A spokesperson for the FDA did not comment on the report.

  • Chad jails 400 rebels for life after ruler's death

    More than 400 rebels in Chad were handed life sentences on Tuesday following the death of former ruler Idriss Deby Itno, who was killed in 2021, a public prosecutor told AFP. After a mass trial, they were sentenced for "acts of terrorism, mercenarism, recruitment of child soldiers and assaulting the head of state," said Mahamat El-Hadj Abba Nana, prosecutor for the capital N'Djamena.He was immediately succeeded by one of his sons, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who took the helm at the head o

  • Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe given Wednesday night deadline for new Man Utd offers

    Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have until Wednesday evening to submit their second takeover bids for Manchester United.

  • Fed rates, projections, stability concerns a 'mess' to be sorted

    The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with some top central bank watchers saying it could well pause further rate hikes given recent trouble among banks or even delay releasing new economic projections because the outlook is so clouded. The Fed meeting concludes Wednesday with the 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) release of a new policy statement and a 2:30 p.m. press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and if all goes as planned, the release of new projections for the economy and path of interest rates. But as much as at any point since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the full dimensions of the outcome seem in doubt as officials try to balance the need to keep pressure on the economy to lower inflation, strike the right note of caution about financial stability, and avoid any missteps that could make investors think things are worse - or better - than they are.

  • Atmospheric river causes hazardous driving conditions

    Rain and high winds began to wreak havoc on roadways across Los Angeles County as another atmospheric river kicked into high gear in Southern California.

  • Kansas could redefine 'abortion' in state law. What would that mean?

    Kansans for Life and other anti-abortion groups want to redefine abortion in state law to explicitly exclude ectopic pregnancy and birth control.

  • Fox, Dominion pursue pretrial wins in $1.6 billion defamation case

    Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday were asking a Delaware judge to find Fox Corp liable for defamation over airing debunked vote-rigging claims, while Fox lawyers fighting a $1.6 billion lawsuit counter that the network's 2020 election coverage was constitutionally protected speech. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis was presiding over a hearing in Wilmington ahead of the scheduled April 17 start of the high-profile defamation trial. Dominion sued Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by airing false claims by Republican former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that the Denver-based company's voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the election against him and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Scientists discredit raccoon dog Covid origin study

    A study suggesting that raccoon dogs may have started the Covid pandemic is “risibly thin” and compiled by authors who have previously claimed to have “incontrovertible” proof of a market origin, scientists have warned.

  • Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Recalls Years of 'Terrifying' Pain Before Endometriosis Diagnosis

    “I learned that no one’s going to fight for my health more than me,” Corinne Foxx, 28, said after her endometriosis symptoms were dismissed by multiple doctors

  • Their world was the oyster: Oldest pearl town found in UAE

    Archaeologists said Monday they have found the oldest pearling town in the Persian Gulf on an island off one of the northern sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates. While older pearling towns have been mentioned in historical texts, this represents the first time archaeologists say they have physically found one from this ancient era across the nations of the Persian Gulf. “This is the oldest example of that kind of very specifically Khaleeji pearling town,” said Timothy Power, an associate professor of archaeology at the United Arab Emirates University, using a word that means "Gulf" in Arabic.

  • Kansas bills push unproven ‘abortion reversal,’ call for protection of infants ‘born alive’

    One bill requires doctors to inform patients about an unproven practice to “reverse” a medication abortion.

  • One Way Walt Disney World Is Trying To Help With Crowd Control (Outside Of Raising Ticket Prices)

    Disney World is always trying to manage crowds, but the resort may have found on way to do it that guests actually like.

  • A prominent Iowa conservative says evangelicals have not forgotten that Trump blamed the pro-life movement for GOP midterm losses

    "If you're trying to win the Iowa caucuses, I would not put that base under the bus," conservative leader Bob Vander Plaats told The New York Times.

  • Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers

    A Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers for two of its locomotives and a company inspection did not identify their absence, federal investigators said Monday. The notation comes in one of three preliminary reports issued Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board about Norfolk Southern train accidents this month as the board investigates the railroad’s safety practices after the fiery February derailment and toxic chemical burn in East Palestine, Ohio. In a report released Monday about a March 9 derailment of two locomotives and 37 rail cars in Anniston, Alabama, the safety board said two of the train’s six locomotives were “waybill locomotives,” or towed cars not used for any tractive power.

  • The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Gets Real About Why It's Taking So Long For The Show To Get Renewed

    Fresh on the heels of a positive update for The Orville Season 4, Seth MacFarlane explained one reason it's taking so long for the series to return.

  • EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in

    Manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers in the United States are bracing for a slowdown in production and deployment as they scramble to comply with "Made in America" terms of a $7.5 billion federal program meant to accelerate the industry. Long-awaited rules laid out by the White House last month are part of President Joe Biden's effort to build an electric-friendly highway system by 2030, tackling climate change and creating local jobs. Requirements to immediately start assembling the chargers at U.S. factories and to use U.S.-made iron or steel enclosures have caught many in the EV charging industry off guard, according to company executives and industry experts.

  • NC mulling a mind-boggling, dangerous move on teen driver’s licenses | Opinion

    If this bill passes, statistics show we’ll get more wrecks involving teen drivers in NC

  • Quinta Brunson Claps Back At Woman Who Made Assumptions About Her Academic History

    Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson clapped back at a woman who tried to come for her on Twitter. The drama started when Jeanne Allen, CEO of the Center for Education Reform, took shots at Brunson with incorrect statements.

  • Waterloo transgender bathroom policy leads to demonstrations, school harassment probe

    The policy allows transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.