Supreme Court rules in favor of law that blocked class action suit against Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS. — The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Indiana General Assembly in a case that stemmed from a Ball State University student's lawsuit concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit — filed by Keller J. Mellowitz, in Marion Superior Court 1, in May 2020 — accused Ball State and its board of trustees of "breach of contract and unjust enrichment" over their decisions to cancel in-person classes and close campus facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic.

After the suit was filed, the Indiana General Assembly enacted a law banning class action lawsuits against colleges and universities under such circumstances related to COVID.

A Marion County judge told Mellowitz to refile his lawsuit without inclusion of "class allegations."

However, after Mellowitz appealed that ruling, the Indiana Court of Appeals in October 2022 determined the 2021 law concerning class-action suits was in conflict with a long-standing Indiana trial rule.

It ordered that Mellowitz's case be returned to the Marion County court for "further proceedings consistent with that decision."

In a 5-0 decision on Wednesday, however, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the 2021 law against class action suits tied to COVID-19 did not violate constitutional separation of powers.

The justices said Mellowitz did not have a right to sue on behalf of other students, but noted he could still pursue his "individual claims" against Ball State.

In his 2020 suit, Mellowitz said he was enrolled at Ball State for the spring 2020 semester when the university "sent students home, cancelled in-person classes and closed campus facilities as a result of COVID-19," the appeals court later reported in a summary.

Mellowitz noted he had been required to pay "numerous fees" to enroll at Ball State, including "in-person tuition, student services fees, university technology fees, student health fees, and student transportation fees."

A campus spokesperson said in 2020 that reimbursing tuition due to COVID changes was not being considered.

"We have decided not to refund tuition because, through our prompt and effective transition to remote learning and other alternative teaching and learning activities, our faculty and staff enabled our students to complete their courses and continue making satisfactory progress toward earning their degrees," then-spokesman Kathy Wolf said.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Court rules in favor of law that blocked class action suit against BSU