  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case

JESSICA GRESKO and GARY D. ROBERTSON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josh Stein
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in a fight over the state's latest photo identification voting law.

The 8-1 decision does not end the three-year-plus dispute over the voter ID law, which is not in effect and has been challenged in state and federal courts. The Supreme Court's ruling just means that the legislative leaders can intervene in the federal case to defend the law. A lower court had ruled the lawmakers' interests were being adequately represented by the state's attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: “Through the General Assembly, the people of North Carolina have authorized the leaders of their legislature to defend duly enacted state statutes against constitutional challenge. Ordinarily, a federal court must respect that kind of sovereign choice, not assemble presumptions against it.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

North Carolina voters amended the state constitution in 2018 to include a voter ID mandate. Lawmakers then passed the law at issue in the case to put in place the change. The law requires voters to show a photo ID to vote — a driver's license, a passport or certain student and local government identifications.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the measure, but lawmakers overrode it. The state NAACP and several local chapters immediately sued in federal court to halt enforcement, arguing that the law discriminates against Black and Latino voters in violation of the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act.

North Carolina's House speaker, Tim Moore, and Senate leader, Phil Berger — both Republicans — wanted to intervene in the federal case to defend the law alongside lawyers for the state, saying Stein would not adequately fight for the law. A federal judge said no, that lawmakers' interests were being adequately defended by lawyers in Stein's agency. A three-judge federal appeals court panel ruled for the lawmakers before the full federal appeals court reversed the decision, ruling 9-6 that lawmakers should not be allowed to intervene.

Berger praised the Supreme Court ruling, saying that previous opposition by Stein and Cooper to voter ID had resulted in “intentionally sandbagging” the law’s defense.

“North Carolinians overwhelmingly support voter ID, and they deserve nothing less than the strongest representation from those who would uphold the will of the voters and our constitution, not a tepid defense by an attorney general who has a record of opposing voter ID,” Moore said in a news release.

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office, Nazneen Ahmed, wrote in an email that Stein “has and will continue to vigorously defend state law” and did not formally oppose the legislators’ efforts to join in the defense. In a legal brief to the justices, Stein and other state lawyers wrote that respect needed to be given to the executive branch’s powers to defend the state in court.

As for the law itself, it was initially blocked by the judge in the case, who said it was “impermissibly motivated, at least in part, by discriminatory intent.” But the three-judge appeals panel reversed her decision and sent it back to U.S. District Court, where a trial has yet to start.

In litigation in state court, judges struck down the law as tainted by racial bias. North Carolina's Supreme Court has said it will take up the case, but no date has been set for oral arguments.

Separately, North Carolina's highest court has also already heard arguments in a lawsuit over whether the constitutional amendment mandating voter ID should have been allowed on the November 2018 ballot in the first place. A state judge had ruled that the GOP-controlled legislature lacked authority to put the amendment and one other on the ballot because lawmakers had been elected from racially biased districts two years earlier. That decision was later overturned on appeal before going to the state's highest court, where a ruling is pending.

___

Robertson reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court protects police from 'Miranda' lawsuits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday shielded police from the risk of paying money damages for failing to advise criminal suspects of their rights before obtaining statements later used against them in court, siding with a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff. The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of deputy sheriff Carlos Vega, who had appealed a lower court decision reviving a lawsuit by a hospital employee named Terence Tekoh who accused the officer of violating his rights under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Tekoh was charged with sexually assaulting a hospital patient after Vega obtained a written confession from him without first informing the suspect of his rights through so-called Miranda warnings.

  • Supreme Court issues decision making it easier to carry guns in public

    The Supreme Court on Thursday eased restrictions on carrying firearms in public, continuing a trend by the court in recent years of weakening gun restrictions.

  • 'Dark day': Democrats respond to Supreme Court striking down New York gun law

    Prominent Democrats called a Supreme Court decision further expanding gun rights a “dark day” for the country that “should deeply trouble us all.”

  • Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in NC voter ID case

    The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in an ongoing fight over the state’s latest photo identification voting law.

  • Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years

    Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits after two years together, a source close to her told E! News. Learn more about why they broke up after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

  • Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

    A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said. The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release. The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.

  • As Biden touts gas tax pause, even some of his own officials balk

    WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden appealed to Congress on Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax, saying it was critical to reduce the pain Americans are feeling at the pump. "I promise you I'm doing everything possible to bring the price of energy down," Biden said as images of oil pumps and gas stations flickered on the wall behind him. But the notion of a gas tax holiday was met with instant criticism -- not only from members of both parties on Capitol Hill, but even from many officials wit

  • What’s in the Senate’s new gun control bill

    The Senate voted to advance bipartisan gun legislation on Tuesday, with hopes of passing it prior to the July 4 recess. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus joined 14 Republicans in moving the legislation forward. The bill comes after a number of mass shootings, most notably in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Napa: Wealthy Friends and a Husband's Porsche Crash

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had just urged Brown University graduates to stay resilient and summon their “better angels” on Memorial Day weekend when she was forced to turn her attention to a less uplifting situation: her husband’s arrest in California. The details emerging from the incident were not especially flattering. The night before, May 28, Paul Pelosi, 82, had been in Oakville, among the country’s most exclusive enclaves, leaving a small dinner at the hedgerow-lined estate of Alexander M

  • Biden approval falls fourth straight week, tying record low - Reuters/Ipsos

    U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36% matching its lowest level last seen in late May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday. The president's approval rating has stayed below 50% since August, a warning sign that his Democratic Party could lose control of at least one chamber of the U.S. Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Biden has been plagued by 40-year-highs in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine restricting global fuel supply and supply chains still constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Leaf blowers, lawn mowers and fertilizer: How lawns contribute to climate change

    Americans are in love with — or, some might say, addicted to — their lawns. The neatly manicured, bright green plots of grass are ubiquitous in most suburbs, where a majority of Americans live. At least 40 million acres in the United States, an area larger than the state of Georgia, are covered by turf grass, the standard lawn plant.

  • Trump obsesses over exact position of water glass in bizarre clip from bombshell Jan 6 film

    Documentary footage subpoenaed by House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot

  • Lightning game ends in controversy. And now an era could end in heartbreak

    TAMPA — So is this how it ends? With a frame-by-frame breakdown of the fatal goal, as if Abraham Zapruder was filming from the grassy knoll? After all the good times, all the memories, all the glory, are we supposed to raise our voices in collective anger? Is it possible the Lightning finally were done in by a conspiracy of silence? Let’s hope not. Let’s hope the ever-so-vague grievance coach ...

  • Supreme Court says North Carolina Republicans can defend photo ID law in court

    The Supreme Court ruled that leaders of North Carolina’s Republican legislature can step in to advocate for a voter ID law in court.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Twitter Users Mock Matt Gaetz's 1st Tweet After His Pardon Request Is Made Public

    "Pardon me?" many Twitter users asked the Florida congressman.

  • Trailer released for secret Trump January 6 documentary that reportedly blindsided his aides

    The trailer, from Discovery+, includes interviews with Trump's children and the former president himself.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

    The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

  • Trump loyalist Mo Brooks — spurned by Trump and reeling from a Senate primary loss — now says he'll testify about the Capitol riot if subpoenaed

    Until recently, Brooks was a staunch ally of Donald Trump and even pleaded for the former president's re-endorsement amid his failed Senate campaign.

  • Angry Trump Again Demands The Impossible From Jan. 6 Panel After Riveting Hearing

    He calls for evidence of what doesn't exist: a rigged election.