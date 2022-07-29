Supreme Court ruling could mean shorter sentences for 2 Holland area murderers

OTTAWA COUNTY — A recent ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court may mean a shorter prison sentence for two Holland area murderers.

The state's highest court ruled Thursday, July 28, that automatic life sentences for 18-year-old murderers violated the Constitution's ban on "cruel or unusual" punishment.

The murderer must have been 18 at the time of the crime and this only applies to those convicted of first degree, or premeditated, murder.

Justice Elizabeth Welch said the automatic life sentence for 18-year-olds fails to take into account the characteristics of youth, especially brain development.

Prosecutors still can pursue life sentences for 18-year-olds. But a judge must hold a hearing where defense lawyers can present mitigating evidence, such as education, family life, decision-making skills and other factors.

In Ottawa County, this means a shorter sentence could be possible for two men currently serving life sentences for murders they committed as young men.

Most recently, Juan Cabrera Jr., now 21, was 18 when he shot and killed 14-year-old Troy "TJ" Wells in Holland Township in 2019.

Cabrera was convicted by a jury of first degree murder, along with felony firearms and gang membership. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and currently resides in the Michigan Department of Corrections Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility.

Additionally, Zeeland Township man Joshua Hambley, now 30, was convicted of the first degree murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Dargis in 2011. Dargis died after being assaulted by Hambley, who wielded a knife and shovel. Dargis was buried in a shallow grave behind Hambley's mother's home just south of the city of Zeeland.

Ottawa County Court Administrator Susan Franklin said in order to schedule a resentencing hearing for Cabrera or Hambley, the murderers will have to be the ones to start the process.

"My interpretation is that it has to come from the defense to file a motion with the court," Franklin told The Sentinel.

This is a different procedure than what the court saw when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned automatic life sentences for juvenile murderers in 2012. In that instance, prosecutors had to initiate the resentencing process.

As far as what that resentencing hearing will look like, it's not quite clear.

"It will depend on the defendant as well as what the prosecution wants to rebut," Franklin said. "It's not going to be full retrial because the conviction is still there, but it will depend on if they want to put witnesses up. It will allow judges to give a more individualized sentence.

"Obviously, it's important to have a sentence that fits the crime, and that's what I believe the Supreme Court is trying to do here."

Contact editor Audra Gamble at audra.gamble@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @Audra_Gamble. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

