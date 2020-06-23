Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ discrimination points to faith leaders' divide over gay rights

Growing up in the Orthodox Jewish community, Daniel Atwood never had a Jewish LGBTQ person he could look up to. He long-awaited the moment he would be ordained as a rabbi.

But after completing his schooling at New York’s Yeshivat Chovevei Torah in 2019, Atwood was denied ordination once the school discovered he was engaged to a man. Months later in Jerusalem, Atwood was ordained as the world's first openly gay Orthodox rabbi.

“In a lot of communities, queer people are seen as, ‘it’s OK to be here but, it’s not the ideal way to live,’” Atwood said. “It’s seen as a personal challenge, something I should be struggling with, something I should be sad about. However, that’s not my approach to life.”

Atwood is among many progressive faith leaders who celebrated the Supreme Court's historic ruling last week outlawing discrimination against LGBTQ people in the workplace. But other religious leaders who oppose LGBTQ rights questioned the decision, particularly as to whether it applies to religious institutions that are often protected by First Amendment freedom of speech rights. The division is unfolding as more religious Americans have become supportive of LGBTQ rights, even as their faith leaders denounce such changes.

The court's decision prohibits employers from firing someone because of their sexual orientation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Franklin Graham, leader of the Samaritan Purse, an influential evangelical relief group, and an evangelist for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said the ruling may infringe on the rights of religious groups who oppose LGBTQ rights.

“It’s more than just protecting gay people,” Graham said of the ruling. “I don’t think gay people should be discriminated against, but at the same time, Christians shouldn’t be discriminated against either. We should have the freedom to exercise our faith and belief and be able to share what we believe.”

Many conservatives Christians believe God made man and woman to be together and that LGBTQ sex is a sin, Graham said. He urged Christians to pray about their beliefs and contact lawmakers about their opposition to the Supreme Court decision.

In the ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative who was nominated to the court by President Donald Trump, wrote that exactly how the decision will affect religious liberty "are questions for future cases." Under the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, the government is prohibited from “substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion."

The Supreme Court is expected to look further into LGBTQ rights and religious liberty protections during its next term, which begins in October. Earlier this year, the court agreed to hear Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, which centers on whether faith-based child welfare organizations can reject LGBTQ families and others seen as acting against their religious beliefs.

The court's recent record on LGBTQ has been mixed, with a majority of justices ruling in 2015 that all states must recognize and grant same-sex marriages. In 2019, however, a majority ruled that the Trump administration could block most transgender people from serving in the military while lower courts reviewed cases challenging the policy. Six of the Supreme Court Justices are Catholic and the other three are Jewish.

In his dissent in the workplace discrimination case, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned that the ruling "will threaten freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and personal privacy and safety."