Supreme Court’s Rulings on Trump Subpoenas — Ho Hum

The Supreme Court’s decisions Thursday on two separate cases involving subpoenas for the president’s personal financial information are legal defeats for the presidency. Politically, they are a win for Donald Trump.

Both opinions were authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and were ostensibly resounding 7–2 defeats for the president’s position. But there’s less here than meets the eye.

The State Grand Jury Subpoena

One case involves a subpoena issued by a New York state grand jury conducting a criminal investigation led by the office of Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney. That investigation is believed to be focused, at least in part, on the payment of hush money to women who claim to have had liaisons with Donald Trump about a decade before he became president, including how the reimbursement for those payments was allegedly booked by the Trump real-estate organization. The subpoena, issued to Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, is believed to be sweeping, seeking voluminous financial information (including tax-return information), over a number of years.

The Court’s ruling against the president is emphatic. It was expected that the president would lose. This seemed obvious during the oral argument, when the Court focused intently on the fact that, while the president was making a broad immunity claim, he was not arguing that he had immunity from being investigated; just that he had immunity from complying with subpoenas — indeed, subpoenas addressed to a third-party agent of his, not to the president himself.

This was an untenable position. Logically, it was foreclosed by Clinton v. Jones, in which the Court permitted Paula Jones’s civil sexual-harassment suit to proceed against President Clinton, including discovery. Moreover, as Chief Justice Roberts recounts in his opinion, it has been the law of the United States since the 1807 Aaron Burr treason trial that a president — Thomas Jefferson, in that case — may be subpoenaed in a criminal investigation. The Court observes that presidents from Monroe to Clinton have all accepted this ruling by the iconic John Marshall (then the circuit justice for Virginia, later the most consequential Supreme Court chief justice in American history).

While few expected that the justices would be hospitable on the broad immunity claim by President Trump’s personal counsel, they did seem more sympathetic during oral argument to the middle position staked out by the Trump Justice Department. The solicitor general had proposed that the state prosecutor be required to show a heightened need for production of evidence or testimony by a president — a demonstration that there was some objective basis for the investigation, and a reasonable probability that the subpoena would lead to relevant information.

In the end, however, the Court rejected this gambit, too. Roberts, joined by all justices except the dissenting Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, concluded that the president enjoys plenty of protections already. State grand juries may not engage in “arbitrary fishing expeditions.” If there is evidence they are acting in bad faith, the president may seek intervention by the federal courts. Moreover, the Constitution’s supremacy clause has been construed to prohibit state officials from interfering in the president’s official duties, attempting to pressure the president into policy decisions, or retaliating against a president for his official acts. Thus, along with the due-process protections available to all citizens, the president, again, has the prerogative of seeking intervention by the federal court if state prosecutors or judges act abusively.

The justices deemed it unnecessary to craft additional safeguards.

The Congressional Subpoenas

The other case involved subpoenas issued by three Democrat-controlled committees that were part of the House impeachment effort, though the subpoenas were not directly (or at least explicitly) part of the impeachment investigation. The Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed financial records (including tax returns) from Mazars for its investigation of adequacy-of-government ethics laws. The Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committees subpoenaed financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, two big lenders to Trump’s business empire, for their investigation into foreign influence in American elections.