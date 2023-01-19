4

Supreme Court says investigators have been unable to identify leaker of draft abortion opinion

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court said Thursday a months-long investigation into the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion in the court's abortion case last year has failed to identify who is responsible for what the court called a "grave assault on the judicial process."

The Supreme Court marshal, who had led the investigation, reviewed forensic evidence and interviewed nearly 100 employees at the nation's highest court, the statement said. Investigators also performed forensic analyses and conducted "multiple follow-up interviews of certain employees."

"But the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence," the court's statement said.

Marshall Gail Curley's report said it was unlikely the court's computers were attacked by an outside entity. Thirty-four court personnel told investigators that they printed out copies of the draft opinion, the report said.

"Investigators continue to review and process some electronic data that has been collected and a few other inquiries remain pending," the report said. "To the extent that additional investigation yields new evidence or leads, the investigators will pursue them."

Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation into the leak to Politico on May 3 but the justices have said little about the progress of that effort until Thursday. Several congressional Republicans have complained about the lack of information about the investigation and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has signaled a desire to launch his own review.

The Supreme Court on Nov. 16, 2022.
The Supreme Court on Nov. 16, 2022.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts said in a statement at the time he announced the probe. "The work of the court will not be affected in any way."

The court's announcement Thursday came more than eight months after a draft opinion in Mississippi's challenge to Roe v. Wade was leaked. The breach of Supreme Court protocol, which showed how the conservative justices might overturn Roe, led to protests across the country. The court's final opinion in the Mississippi case, released in June, closely tracked the leaked draft.

In that opinion, five justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

But the response from both sides of the abortion debate was set off weeks earlier by the leak, which shifted the landscape in one of the nation's most divisive culture war issues, prompted a flurry of reaction and raised questions about the court's deliberative process.

The final opinion shifted the abortion debate to the states, where state lawmakers and state judges are still grappling with the implications of the decision today.

Thursday's announcement came days after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that investigators probing the leak had narrowed their inquiry to a small number of suspects including law clerks, but that officials had yet to conclusively identify the alleged culprit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Probe has not identified who leaked abortion opinion

