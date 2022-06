Reuters

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's president on Wednesday hailed a U.S. commitment to establish the 5th Army's Headquarters in the country as the realisation of a long-held dream that would enhance its security by sending a clear signal of deterrence to Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden told a NATO summit in Madrid earlier on Wednesday that the United States will ramp up its forces and equipment across Europe and set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to potential new threats from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. "This is news that we have been waiting for for a long time," President Andrzej Duda told a news conference.