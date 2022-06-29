Supreme Court says veteran who lost his job as a Texas state trooper can sue state
The high court on Wednesday allowed a former state trooper to sue Texas over his claim that he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq.
The high court on Wednesday allowed a former state trooper to sue Texas over his claim that he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq.
Two Charlotte companies that worked on the Carolina Panthers’ HQ in Rock Hill say they are owed millions in wake of a bankruptcy filing by a David Tepper company.
The securities regulator also said "hundreds" more EY staff cheated on professional courses and exams between 2017 and 2021.
Eastman, who urged Mike Pence to block the certification of election results, previously refused to comply with subpoenas from Congress.
Homes built by D.R. Horton are "defective" in accommodating the humidity in south Louisiana, alleged an attorney suing the national company.
TAMPA — The widow of a Tampa police officer killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 275 last year has filed suit against the Florida Department of Transportation and one of its contractors, claiming they bear responsibility for her husband’s death because a system meant to detect wrong-way drivers failed. The transportation department and its contractor, TransCore, were negligent by failing ...
"We are disappointed that the company did not reach out to the Estate before exploiting Mr. Modu’s work."
(Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte
More details have been released about what could happen with the failed Panthers practice facility site in Rock Hill.
Nigerian payment service banks operate with a mobile money license reserved for non-bank institutions. News reports about the breach cited a court filing that shows MoMo PSB requesting each of the 18 banks to explain how much of the $53 million they received in their customers’ accounts.
The Tampax factory in Maine is a microcosm of the supply-chain snags, shortages, inflation, and hiring struggles facing businesses across the US.
Another fired worker said the mandatory meetings were becoming “cult-like,” according to the EEOC.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapStock Traders Take Risk Off Table as Bonds Climb: Market
The dispute involves an advisor who oversaw about $4.75 billion in assets under management for Vanguard clients.
Earlier this year, Visa and Mastercard raised the gas station holds limit to $175 from $125. The holds are based on the highest transaction allowed.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘
Ford sought online submissions to name its new Mustang Black Accent Package, and a trademark filing may reveal the winner.
When you're saving for retirement, it's imperative you choose the right kind of accounts to put your money into. Here's where Ramsey believes you should put your retirement money. On the Ramsey Solutions blog, Ramsey makes clear that the very first thing you should do with your retirement money is to put it into a workplace 401(k).
According to the most recent Labor Department stats released in June, 11.4 million job openings were available in April, nearly double the number of those looking for work. Layoffs, too, were down,...
"If times get very tough, you will see more and more people be asked to come back to work. The power is shifting to employers," Intuit CEO says.
Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.