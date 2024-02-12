Supreme Court schedules Louisiana Facebook case accusing Biden of censorship

Louisiana's and Missouri's lawsuit accusing government officials of colluding with social media companies to suppress conservative voices about the COVID pandemic, Hunter Biden's laptop and other issues will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on March 18.

Republican Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry filed the lawsuit in 2022 when he was the state's attorney general along with his then Republican counterpart Eric Schmitt in Missouri. Schmitt has since been elected to the U.S. Senate.

In September, a federal appeals court in Louisiana upheld Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty's order banning much of the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies like Facebook about controversial online posts.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling would prevent the White House, surgeon general, FBI and Centers for Disease Control from influencing content moderation decisions on platforms like Facebook, YouTube and X, formerly Twitter.

Doughty issued his temporary injunction order on July 4.

Both orders were put on hold by the Supreme Court until it hears the case.

The 5th Circuit did narrow Doughty's ruling by removing the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and the State Department from the order.

Landry called last fall's ruling "a major win against censorship, totalitarianism, and Biden" in a tweet.

Biden's attorneys argued in their appeal that Doughty's temporary injunction could cause "grave harm" by preventing the government from “engaging in a vast range of lawful and responsible conduct.”

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4, 2022.

“These immediate and ongoing harms to the Government outweigh any risk of injury to Plaintiffs if a stay is granted,” the attorneys said.

In his ruling, Doughty said the litigants “produced evidence of a massive effort by Defendants, from the White House to federal agencies, to suppress speech based on its content.”

Doughty's ruling made exceptions for national security threats and criminal activity.

He said the plaintiffs were likely to win their ongoing lawsuit and his injunction blocked much of the executive branch from "encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

Doughty, 64, a Republican nominated by Trump in 2017, was confirmed by the Senate in 2018 on a 98-0 vote.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Supreme Court schedules Louisiana free speech case alleging censorship