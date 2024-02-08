Donald Trump attorneys tell Supreme Court only Congress can take him off ballot

Oral arguments are taking place Thursday before the U.S. Supreme Court over former President Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Oral arguments got underway Thursday morning before the U.S. Supreme Court over former President Donald Trump's ballot eligibility.

More than a month after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualifies Trump from appearing on the ballot, the high court is taking the first steps toward an ultimate decision.

The question at the center of the case is whether Trump's actions leading up to and on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol should bar him from running for office again.

Jonathan F. Mitchell, an attorney representing Trump, delivered his initial argument in less than five minutes, stating that Section 3 does not apply for two reasons. First, the president is not an officer of the United States "as the term is used throughout the Constitution." He said "officer" only applies to individuals who were appointed to their office.

Second, Mitchell argued that only Congress can deem a candidate ineligible for the ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Thursday over former President Donald Trump's eligibility to appear on the ballot. Trump has challenged a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court in December to bar him from the ballot in the state. File Photo by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/UPI

Much of Mitchell's argument hinged on citing a Virginia circuit court case called Griffin's case. In this case, Ceasar Griffin, a convicted murderer, motioned for his conviction to be overturned because the judge should be disqualified from holding office for supporting the Confederacy.

The argument by Griffin was rejected as the court ruled the decision to bar an insurrectionist from office should be left to Congress.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was skeptical of the validity of the decision in that case because it did not involve a president and was not a Supreme Court case. She noted that Supreme Court Justice Salmon Chase, who delivered the opinion on the case then as a district court judge, later reversed course in the Supreme Court case U.S. vs. Jefferson Davis.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, disagreed. He said Griffin's case was important in outlining the "original meaning" of Section 3 as it relates to banning insurrectionists from office.

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Mitchell to expound on whether Section 3 is a self-executing clause.

Responding to Thomas, Mitchell repeated that the execution of Section 3 relies solely on congressional action.

"Even if the candidate is an admitted insurrectionist, Section 3 still allows the candidate to run for office, and even win election for office and then see whether Congress lifts that disability after the election," Mitchell said.

Section 3 states that Congress may overturn the disqualification of a candidate with a two-thirds vote.

Mitchell concluded his time by saying the attack on the U.S. Capitol was a "riot," "violent" and "criminal" but not an insurrection. He added that he does not concede that Trump participated.

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.,, called on Thomas to recuse himself from the case on Wednesday, citing his wife's alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of Trump.

The Colorado Supreme Court agreed with a lower court judge that Trump engaged in an insurrection and incited the riot by "exhorting his supporters" with false claims about election fraud.

"We conclude that the foregoing evidence, the great bulk of which was undisputed at trial, established that President Trump engaged in insurrection," the court ruled. "President Trump's direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary."

Trump's attorneys have also argued that Trump's claims about the 2020 presidential election are protected speech and that he was acting in his role as president by investigating the results and validity of the election.

Trump's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court argues that Congress should determine a candidate's eligibility.

"The question of eligibility to serve as president of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide," Trump's attorneys wrote. "By considering the question of President Trump's eligibility and barring him from the ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court arrogated Congress' authority."

Despite the Colorado district court's decision that Trump would remain on the ballot, he appealed that judge's ruling that he incited and engaged in an insurrection.

The case, Donald J. Trump vs. Norma Anderson, et al, is scheduled for 80 minutes of oral arguments. Trump's attorneys are allotted 40 minutes. The attorneys for the six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters that challenged Trump's eligibility will be given 30 minutes. Colorado Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson, representing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, will have 10 minutes.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington represented the Colorado voters in a district court procedure and in the state's supreme court.

Several more states' courts have faced the same question. Massachusetts, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Maine rejected attempts to remove Trump from the ballot.