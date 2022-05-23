Supreme Court set to issue ruling on abortion
Ilya Shapiro, author of 'Supreme Disorder,' says he would be shocked if the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that didn't reverse Roe v. Wade after the draft opinion was leaked.
Ilya Shapiro, author of 'Supreme Disorder,' says he would be shocked if the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that didn't reverse Roe v. Wade after the draft opinion was leaked.
Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in a blockbuster abortion case references a statistic from a 2008 CDC report.
"Instead of using the Constitution to expand rights" overturning Roe v. Wade would limit the rights of Americans, an expert told Insider.
Embracing an absolute right to abortion is a legally significant window into how a politician interprets the Constitution.
Fifteen weeks (3½ months) is a long time for a woman to decide to have or not have an abortion.
Over 120 Augusta-area abortion-rights activists met at Augusta Common to share their stories and their anger over a possible repeal of Roe v. Wade.
DENYS KARLOVSKYI - Saturday, 21 May 2022, 18:38 MAP OF HOSTILITIES IN DONBAS. PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Russian occupying forces are preparing to resume offensive operations from Izium to Sloviansk.
Netflix is wrapping up a deal for “Pain Hustlers,” a conspiracy film from David Yates that is set to star Emily Blunt. The pact, which is for global rights to the package, is said to be in the $50 million range, according to a knowledgable insider. The sale is the biggest one so far out […]
Democratic inaction at the federal level could complicate the party’s efforts to run this fall as champions of reproductive rights.
After abandoning its assault on the capital, Kyiv, Russia is pressing on in the east and south in the face of mounting sanctions and a fierce Ukrainian counter-offensive bolstered by Western arms. * Feb. 24: Russia invades Ukraine from three fronts in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. * Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is launching a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.
I have spent most of my career working with cardiac patients with various related heart conditions, some of which include high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). While there are many risks for heart disease which we cannot modify, there are various modifiable risks that can affect the heart as well. Since we are able to control these modifiable risks, it will be important to make the best choices in regard to them to promote optimal heart health. Read on to fi
Readers raise concerns about forgiving student loan debt, including what to do about future indebtedness, and whether any canceled amount counts as income.
Aside from interest rates and inflation, the exchange rate is one of the most important determinants of a country's level of economic health.
State Farm has launched a program that would enlist staff volunteers across the country to distribute LGBTQ-themed books to explicitly target children as young as kindergartners.
A delegation of Finnish academics and business leaders talk bio-economics and barbecue on the Detroit riverfront.
The growing arrival of migrants waiting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has Juárez shelters close to being saturated.
Coronavirus infections have increased 63% statewide, bringing the case rate to 231 for every 100,000 California residents. Hospitalization rates are rising but remain low.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said the Biden administration has been slow to react to economic issues and rising inflation, calling it a political failure that could hinder Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. “The president is slow to react — whether it’s the border, whether it’s inflation, whether it’s gas prices — even…
These low-light plants are perfect for your home or office.
I'd be happy if the Supreme Court made abortion illegal, and Guyana did as well. Like Steve Jobs, I had a horrible childhood, but I turned out OK.
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 22 MAY, 2022, 16:44 Russian occupiers detained Halyna Turbaba, the Head of the village of Dvorichna, and have been holding her for four days. Details: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, in a quote of "Suspilne".