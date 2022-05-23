Supreme Court set to issue ruling on abortion

Eat This, Not That!

I have spent most of my career working with cardiac patients with various related heart conditions, some of which include high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). While there are many risks for heart disease which we cannot modify, there are various modifiable risks that can affect the heart as well. Since we are able to control these modifiable risks, it will be important to make the best choices in regard to them to promote optimal heart health. Read on to fi