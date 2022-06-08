Supreme Court Shields Border Patrol Agents From Excessive Force Claim Lawsuits

This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent’s uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019.

There are a lot of potential Supreme Court decisions coming within the next month that will shape how Americans experience abortion, gun control, and climate change. That said, today’s ruling regarding border patrol agents could shape how authority figures slip out of accountability. CNN reports that the Supreme Court handed down a decision making agents who violate the Constitution immune from lawsuits.

In a 6-3 decision, the judges ruled that a Border Patrol agent in Washington state cannot be personally sued in federal court for damages after a private citizen brought claims of illegal retaliation and excessive force in Egbert v. Boule.

US citizen Robert Boule filed a lawsuit against Customs and Border Patrol Agent Erik Egbert in 2014. Boule, who owned a bed and breakfast near the Canadian border in Washington, alleged the agent used excessive force and engaged in retaliation after he reported injuries to Egbert’s superiors.

The suit was seeking damages for a violation of Boule’s First and Fourth Amendment rights. Specifically, Boule claimed Egbert’s retaliation violated his First Amendment rights, and entering his private property, refusing to leave, and pushing him to the ground violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

His lawyers pointed to the 1971 decision in the Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics case that held that a private individual could sue a federal officer for damages if his fundamental rights are violated. However, there is no similar statute that explicitly authorizes suits against federal agents.

Writing the majority opinion in the 6-3 ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas held that federal agents may not be held liable for violating constitutional rights unless Congress has authorized such lawsuits for damages.

From CNN:

“Congress is better positioned to create remedies in the border-security context, and the Government already has provided alternative remedies that protect plaintiffs like Boule,” Thomas wrote.

Thomas also claimed extending Bivens to that context “could pose an acute risk of increasing” social costs, including “the risk that fear of personal monetary liability and harassing litigation will unduly inhibit officials in the discharge of their duties.”

“A plaintiff can turn practically any adverse action into grounds for a retaliation claim,” Thomas wrote, adding that even a “frivolous retaliation claim” could set off an expansive discovery process in “which there is often no clear end to the relevant evidence.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor writes in her dissent that Thomas’s decision was at odds with the Bivens case.

“Boule’s Fourth Amendment claim does not arise in a new context,” she wrote, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. “Bivens itself involved a U.S. citizen bringing a Fourth Amendment claim against individual, rank-and-file federal law enforcement officers who allegedly violated his constitutional rights within the United States by entering his property without a warrant and using excessive force. Those are precisely the facts of Boule’s complaint.”

Federal officers already have a broad stroke of immunity when it comes to lawsuits, but today’s decision might make that even more challenging for citizens to do.