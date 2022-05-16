  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Supreme Court sides with Sen. Ted Cruz in fight over federal campaign loan repayment limits

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ted Cruz
    Ted Cruz
    United States Senator from Texas
  • John Roberts
    John Roberts
    Chief Justice of the United States

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over a federal law that limits the ability of campaigns to repay loans made by candidates in a ruling that could have broader implications for the regulation of money in politics.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for a 6-3 majority, said a federal law restricting how the loans are paid back "burdens core political speech without proper justification."

In what supporters called an anti-corruption rule but critics say benefited incumbents, Congress capped at $250,000 the amount campaigns may use from post-election funds to repay a loan made by the candidate out of concern that unrestricted repayment essentially amounted to putting donations into a politician's pocket.

Cruz asserted that the limitations violated the First Amendment's protection of free speech because in practice it curbed a candidate's ability to spend money freely on their own campaign by limiting how a loan could be repaid. The regulation, Cruz argued in court papers, "deters candidates from loaning money to their campaigns, through the mechanism of restricting the campaign’s ability to repay those loans."

The law wasn't about fighting corruption, Cruz's attorneys said, but rather about protecting incumbent lawmakers in Congress from wealthy challengers.

Cruz and others argued repaying a candidate loan is no different than settling bills after the election with ad makers, pollsters and campaign staff.

That argument gained traction with the court's six conservatives, who wrote that the government was unable to "identify a single case of quid pro quo corruption in this context." Campaign finance law already has a mechanism in place to limit the possibility of that corruption, the court wrote: Limits on how much an individual donor may give.

Restricting the way the loans are paid back, the majority said, would make it less likely those loans are made in the first place.

"In order to jumpstart a fledgling campaign or finish strong in a tight race, candidates for federal office often loan money to their campaign committees," Roberts wrote. "This limit on the use of post-election funds increases the risk that candidate loans over $250,000 will not be repaid in full, inhibiting candidates from making such loans in the first place."

Cert granted: Supreme Court to hear challenge from Sen. Cruz on campaign law

Arguments: Supreme Court signals support for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance fight

While the cap itself has limited impact – no one can say how many candidates are affected by it – campaign finance advocates said they were concerned the high court's decision could open a door to a further weakening of other campaign finance laws.

Associate Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote a dissent joined by the court's two other liberal justices, said that getting rid of the law opens up another loophole in the federal system of campaign finance.

"Political contributions that will line a candidate's own pockets, given after his election to office, pose a special danger of corruption," Kagan wrote. "The candidate has a more-than-usual interest in obtaining the money (to replenish his personal finances), and is now in a position to give something in return. The donors well understand his situation, and are eager to take advantage of it."

Sen. Ted Cruz, T-Texas, on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2022.
Sen. Ted Cruz, T-Texas, on Capitol Hill on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Supreme Court has issued landmark decisions that roll back other federal campaign finance rules, including a ruling in 2010 that permitted outside groups to spend unlimited money in elections. Another decision four years later lifted caps on how much individuals may give to all candidates and committees during an election cycle.

Cruz's case was on appeal from a special three-judge panel that unanimously sided with his position last summer. The panel, which included one judge nominated by a Democratic president and two nominated by a Republican, said that the government failed to demonstrate that the prohibitions prevented quid pro quo corruption.

The loan provision is part of a law signed by President George W. Bush in 2002 that set new limits on political donations, tried to eradicate "soft money" that skirted those limits and required candidates to include the "I approve this message" tag line when they run ads on TV or radio. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky asked the Supreme Court in a brief to use the Cruz case to invalidate the entire law.

The FEC and the Justice Department declined to comment. Cruz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, had to first clear an initial hurdle: Whether he had standing to sue. Cruz acknowledged that he loaned his campaign $260,000 during the 2018 midterm election only so that he could test the law in federal court.

A day before his successful reelection in 2018, Cruz loaned the campaign $260,000. When the deadline came to repay the money, his campaign didn't reimburse him for the last $10,000, allowing him to challenge the law. During oral argument in January both conservative and liberal justices seemed to agree that Cruz had standing to bring the lawsuit in the first place. The Biden administration had argued Cruz suffered from self-inflicted harm and therefore wasn't entitled to file his lawsuit.

The court tossed out those arguments Monday, asserting that they had an "Alice in Wonderland air about them."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court rules for Sen. Ted Cruz in fight over campaign loans

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court backs Ted Cruz, dumps campaign finance curb

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday further undermined campaign finance restrictions and handed a victory to Senator Ted Cruz, striking down as a free speech violation part of a bipartisan 2002 law challenged by the Texas Republican that federal officials had called an anti-corruption provision. The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, found that a $250,000 cap on the amount of money political candidates can be reimbursed after an election for personal loans to their own campaigns ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech by unjustifiably burdening political expression. In the ruling authored by Chief Justice Roberts, the court's conservative justices were in the majority and liberal justices in dissent.

  • U.S. reaches 1 million COVID deaths — and the virus isn't done with us

    The milestone is an indelible reminder of the awful toll that the disease has taken and continues to take.

  • In victory for Sen. Ted Cruz, Supreme Court strikes down campaign loan repayment limits

    The Supreme Court struck down a federal restriction on candidates loaning large amounts of money to their own political campaigns, a victory for Sen. Ted Cruz, R- Texas.

  • Trump-era's Durham faces trial of lawyer with ties to Clinton campaign

    Michael Sussmann is charged with one count of lying to investigators, but legal teams on both sides plan to call notable figures from the 2016 election.

  • Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect’s parents￼

    Federal agents interviewed the parents of the white 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served […] The post Feds interview deadly supermarket shooting suspect’s parents￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia investigation faces trial

    A federal trial begins Monday for a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016.

  • Streaming Wars on a Budget? How Hollywood Plans to Scale Back Content Spending

    Entertainment chiefs signal plans to trim their projected $140 billion investment in new movies and TV shows

  • Happening this morning: Gov. DeSantis to make announcement in Sanford

    Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Central Florida to make an announcement.

  • Melvin Ingram signs with Miami Dolphins. Where will Kansas City Chiefs turn next?

    A few prominent edge-rusher names are still available if Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach wants to pursue them following Sunday’s news.

  • People gather in Wayne to join the nationwide abortion-rights rallies

    People gather at Lakeland Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Wayne, NJ Saturday as part of nationwide 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rallies.

  • Coast Guard ends search after rescuing 38 near Puerto Rico

    The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that it suspended the search for potential survivors of a capsized boat near Puerto Rico after finding 11 bodies and rescuing 38 migrants from a vessel that had carried an estimated 60 to 75 passengers. Crews searched the waters north of uninhabited Desecheo Island, which lies west of Puerto Rico, for four days. All 11 victims were Haitian women and 36 of the 38 survivors were Haitians.

  • Mitch McConnell, Republican senators meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

    Zelenskyy said the visit “is a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people.”

  • Psychologist feels Iga Swiatek is setting example with mental health focus

    Psychologist Daria Abramowicz travels with Swiatek as a key part of her support team.

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

    On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. A white 18-year-old wearing body armor and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside Tops Friendly Market.

  • World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

    DUBAI (Reuters) -World leaders descended on the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to offer condolences to new leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the death of his half-brother President Khalifa bin Zayed in a show of support to a key regional player. Sheikh Mohammed, now ruler of wealthy Abu Dhabi emirate, steered the Western-allied Gulf state, an OPEC oil producer and regional business hub, for years before being named the UAE's third president by a federal supreme council on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds lucrative business and military ties with the UAE, told Sheikh Mohammed in Abu Dhabi that the UAE could "count on France's friendship" and discussed the Ukraine conflict, the Elysee said.

  • Nigerian entrepreneur builds electric mini-buses

    STORY: Location: Borno, Nigeria Electric mini-buses are taking to the streets of Nigeria.They’re built by entrepreneur Mustapha Gajibo.He's on a mission to promote clean energy and curb pollutionby converting petrol-guzzling mini-buses into electric ones, offering local passengers more comfort, a cheaper fare and a lower carbon footprint.[Mustapha Gajibo, Founder / Phoenix Renewables]‘’You can see we always have prices of fuel going up, prices of transportation are also going up and then you can see the damages that normal vehicles…that is the petrol powered vehicles…diesel powered vehicles are causing to our environment. So I came up with this technology to solve all these problems.’’Gajibo has already ripped the combustion engines from 10 mini-buses, replacing them with solar panels and batteries.Now he’s going a step further – building an electric mini-bus from scratch.It will be a 12-seater battery-powered bus fitted with a home-style air conditioner.When complete, it will be able to cover up to 200 kilometres on one charge. ‘’Cost is a very key thing we put into consideration when designing our buses and our vehicles at large, because you know it doesn’t make sense to produce a technology that people cannot afford. So we are always trying to see how we bring down the cost of our production so that our selling cost will be affordable for people."Like in most of Africa, the combustion engine reigns supreme in Nigeria because electric vehicles are expensive and infrastructure for charging the vehicles is poor.Gasoline is heavily subsidised by the government while electricity needed to charge electric vehicles is very patchy.For now, Gajibo has one charging station powered by solar.His drivers bring in their buses to charge at the station, while maintenance work is done every two weeks.

  • Everett Starbucks location shuts down for day in honor of fallen officer Dan Rocha

    “This was his Starbucks; he knew the partners beyond just their names, knowing their lives, sharing in their successes, and was part of their Starbucks family,” the Everett Police Department said in a Facebook post.

  • Transcript: Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former Defense Secretary Mark Esper that aired Sunday, May 15, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials,...

  • NBC Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Friday Comedy Block Sends ‘Blacklist’ To Midseason, ‘La Brea’ Returns To Tuesday

    Comedy is back on NBC’s fall schedule with an hourlong Friday block — comprised by Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock and new George Lopez series Lopez vs. Lopez — but The Blacklist is not, put on the bench until midseason only for the second time in its 10-season run. As expected, the Quantum Leap reboot, starring Raymond […]