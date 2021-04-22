Supreme Court signals shift from leniency for minors convicted of murder

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that minors convicted of murder can be given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Why it matters: The 6-3 decision comes as a reversal from recent leniency for juveniles, reflecting the conservative opinions on the bench.

The case involved Brett Jones who stabbed his grandfather in Mississippi to death in a dispute over the boy's girlfriend.

Jones, who was 15 years old when the incident occurred, was convicted of murder, and a judge sentenced him to life without parole.

What they're saying: The Supreme Court sided with the state of Mississippi, writing: "The argument the sentencer must make a finding of permanent incorrigibility is inconsistent with the Court’s precedents."

Previous rulings only mandated that a judge consider "an offender’s youth and attendant characteristics" before issuing the sentence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh added.

The court's three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing that juvenile offenders serving life without parole want "the opportunity, at some point in their lives, to show a parole board all they have done to rehabilitate themselves and to ask for a second chance."

