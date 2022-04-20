Supreme Court sounds ready to shield police from being sued for ignoring Miranda warnings

Supreme Court (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Supreme Court justices, hearing arguments Wednesday in a Los Angeles case, sounded ready to shield police from civil lawsuits for failing to provide Miranda warnings to suspects.

The case — arising from a 2014 confrontation between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a hospital nursing assistant — seeks to answer for the first time whether officers who don't provide a Miranda warning can be sued for violating a suspect's constitutional rights. Such a lawsuit would be in addition to having any coerced confessions thrown out of court.

The court's conservatives agreed Wednesday that the landmark 1966 Miranda decision bars forced confessions from being used in court. But they were skeptical of "extending" it to allow damage suits against officers who don't advise a suspect of the right to remain silent or consult a lawyer.

At issue is a long-running debate over how to understand the Miranda decision and its required warnings.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Amy Coney Barrett both noted that while the court had repeatedly upheld Miranda, it had always stopped short of describing the warnings as a "constitutional right."

Instead, they were described as rules or guidelines that protect a person's constitutional right against self-incrimination. Justice Clarence Thomas has long argued that Miranda should not be viewed as "a code of police conduct."

When Chief Justice Earl Warren handed down the ruling in Miranda vs. Arizona, it was lauded as a major new protection against forced confessions. But judges have been divided over whether the Miranda warnings are a constitutional right in themselves.

The Los Angeles case could finally provide clarification.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Vega was called to the County-USC Medical Center in 2014 to investigate a patient's complaint that an orderly had sexually assaulted her. The officer said nurses told him that Terence Tekoh had transported the heavily sedated patient to her room.

Story continues

Vega said he took the nurse to a private room to talk, and the orderly admitted he had "made a mistake" and agreed to write out a full confession.

Tekoh told a very different story, describing an hour-long confrontation. He said the deputy closed the door, accused him of groping the patient and falsely claimed the abuse had been captured on video.

Tekoh said he asked to speak with a lawyer but that the deputy refused, blocked him from leaving and dictated a confession that he was required to write out and sign.

Tekoh was charged with a sexual offense, and his confession was introduced at his trial. Even so, the jury found him not guilty.

The nurse then sued Vega in federal court, accusing Vega of violating his rights by not advising him of his rights and forcing him to confess to a crime.

A federal judge said Tekoh must prove the confession was coerced because the deputy's failure to give the Miranda warnings alone did not violate his right against self-incrimination. The civil jury ruled for Vega.

Lawyers for Tekoh appealed and cited a 2000 Supreme Court ruling by Chief Justice William Rehnquist that said the Miranda decision was a constitutional ruling that could not be overturned by Congress.

The 9th Circuit Court agreed and said Rehnquist's opinion "made clear that the right of a criminal defendant against having an un-Mirandized statement introduced in the prosecution's case in chief is indeed a right secured by the Constitution."

And since federal civil rights law authorizes individuals to sue state and local officials who violate their "rights secured by the Constitution," Tekoh may sue Vega for a Miranda violation in a new trial, Judge Kim McLane Wardlaw said in a 3-0 decision.

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Vega's appeal. He argued that while the Miranda decision was designed to protect the right against self-incrimination, it does "not itself create a constitutional right."

Therefore, Vega and other police officers may not be sued for failing to give Miranda warnings, his lawyers said.

Lawyers for police organizations urged the court to shield officers from being sued over the questioning of potential suspects.

Charles Weisselberg, a UC Berkeley law professor, said he fears police will be given an incentive to pressure people who refuse to talk.

"If the court rules for Deputy Vega, there will be no penalty for violating Miranda in this way," he said. "There will zero incentive for officers to cease questioning," because officers can learn details about a crime or the location of evidence that can be used against an uncooperative defendant, he said.

The court has been criticized in recent years for a series of rulings that gave police a "qualified immunity" from being sued for violating the rights of people who are arrested. The decision in the case of Vega vs. Tekoh may add to that list.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.