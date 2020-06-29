Supreme Court strikes down abortion clinic restrictions in Louisiana, a defeat for conservatives

WASHINGTON – A narrowly divided Supreme Court struck down state restrictions on abortion clinics Monday for the second time in four years, signaling that its conservative shift under President Donald Trump has not eliminated a deep split over abortion rights.

The court ruled 5-4 that a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals would unduly burden women. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the result.

The court reached the same conclusion in 2016 regarding a Texas law, but since then Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh had succeeded retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, giving abortion opponents hope for even more substantial restrictions.

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the main opinion for the four liberal justices. He agreed with a federal trial court that found Louisiana’s law "poses a 'substantial obstacle' to women seeking an abortion" and "offers no significant health-related benefits."

"The law consequently imposes an 'undue burden' on a woman’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion," he wrote.

Roberts made clear in a separate opinion that he dissented from the Texas ruling four years ago but that high court precedent must be followed.

"The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons," he wrote. "Therefore Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents."

The other four conservative justices each wrote separate dissents. The main one by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, which the others joined at least in part, said the dispute should have been returned to the trial court for additional findings.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote separately and denounced the court's precedents.

In this file photo taken on March 04, 2020, pro-choice activists supporting legal access to abortion protest during a demonstration outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., as the court hears oral arguments regarding a Louisiana law about abortion access in the first major abortion case in years. More

"Those decisions created the right to abortion out of whole cloth, without a shred of support from the Constitution’s text," he said. "Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled."

More: Casting aside its precedents, Supreme Court moves inexorably toward abortion rights

More abortion cases are headed the high court's way as both sides in the passionate debate focus on the ultimate prize: upholding or overruling the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

State laws threaten to extend a trend of abortion clinic closures that has slashed the number of independent clinics by one-third in the past eight years, from more than 500 to fewer than 350, according to the Abortion Care Network. Five states – Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and West Virginia – each are down to one clinic.

"The court’s ruling today will not stop those hell-bent on banning abortion," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented the abortion clinic challenging the law. "We will be back in court tomorrow and will continue to fight state by state, law by law to protect our constitutional right to abortion. But we shouldn’t have to keep playing whack-a-mole."

Anti-abortion groups agreed the decision won't end the debate.

"We will not relent until the Supreme Court once again respects the will of the people and ceases its lawless attacks on the right to life and representative government," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List. She called the ruling "a bitter disappointment."

Louisiana, which leads the nation with 89 abortion restrictions passed since 1973, has three clinics left – one each in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. A federal district court judge who struck down the 2014 law found that it likely would force two out of business.