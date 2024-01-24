Supreme Court strikes down Texas border measures

TechCrunch

Case in point: ElevenLabs, a startup developing AI-powered tools to create and edit synthetic voices, today announced that it closed an $80 million Series B round co-led by prominent investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and entrepreneur Daniel Gross. The round, which also had participation from Sequoia Capital, Smash Capital, SV Angel, BroadLight Capital and Credo Ventures, brings ElevenLabs' total raised to $101 million and values the company at over $1 billion (up from ~$100 million last June). CEO Mati Staniszewski says the new cash will be put toward product development, expanding ElevenLabs' infrastructure and team, AI research and "enhancing safety measures to ensure responsible and ethical development of AI technology."