Supreme Court suspends law license of former Deputy Prosecutor

Sep. 20—The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission has suspended the law license of a former Daviess County deputy prosecuting attorney.

The state ordered the license of Thomas A. Dysert be suspended for non-cooperation. That order called for Dysert to show cause why he "should not be immediately suspended from the practice of law in this state for failure to cooperate with the Commission's investigation of a grievance, No. 23-1012, filed against respondent."

Daviess County Prosecutor Dan Murrie says Dysert no longer works in the office.

"Yes, he was a deputy prosecutor. He was with us for about one year," said Murrie. "I can't talk about the complaint filed against him. To my knowledge I don't think it was in connection with any of his work with the prosecutor's office. It was something else."

Although Dysert is listed online as being with law firms in both Jasper and Petersburg it is unclear where he might be.

"I don't know if he is still in the community," said Murrie.

The Peterburg office did not return a phone call and the Jasper law firm said Dysert no longer worked there. He was admitted to the bar in October 2003.

It is unclear in the court filings exactly what had happened the led to the grievance brought against Dysert by the state. His suspension comes from his failure to cooperate with officials on that grievance.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush issued the disciplinary order and all other justices on the court agreed.

Documents show the case involving Dysert began with the commission's petition for a show cause order brought in April listing the Prosecutor's office as his business address.

The Supreme Court order also lays out that the length of the suspension will depend upon when Dysert complies with the court's order for cooperation.

"This suspension shall continue until the Executive Director of the Disciplinary Commission certifies to the Court that Respondent has cooperated fully with the investigation or until further order of this Court, provided there are no other suspensions then in effect. Respondent is ordered to fulfill the duties of a suspended attorney under Admission and Discipline Rule 23(26)."

Besides the suspension the court ordered Dysert to reimburse the disciplinary commission $524.78 for the cost of prosecuting the case.