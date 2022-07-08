Supreme Court suspends license of ‘The Bull’ lawyer Brad Pistotnik of Wichita

A Wichita attorney known for his flamboyant TV commercials in which he rides a longhorn steer has had his license suspended for a year, according to a Kansas Supreme Court opinion released Friday.

Brad Pistotnik, principal owner of Bull Attorneys law firm in Wichita, had previously agreed to the suspension, which was recommended by a Kansas disciplinary panel. The suspension comes after Pistotnik’s involvement in an illegal cyber attack and extortion scheme to remove negative online reviews about him from websites. The 66-year-old pleaded guilty in 2019 to three misdemeanor counts of accessory after the fact.

The federal convictions triggered an automatic suspension of Pistotnik’s law license in Oklahoma, but he was allowed to continue to practice law in Kansas until this decision. In Kansas, he is well known for his flamboyant “Bull Attorney” persona, appearing in television and billboard commercials dressed for trial atop a longhorn steer or standing on the roof of a moving semi-truck.

This is the sixth time he has been disciplined by the state of Kansas in his 40-year career, records show.

